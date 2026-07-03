EXCLUSIVE: GOP Lawmaker Wants Omar Records After Fraud Arrest

(Elyse S. Apel, The Center Square) The recent arrest of an alleged top figure in Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future fraud scheme is leading to renewed calls for the release of communications with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s office.

State Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, chair of the Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Oversight Committee, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview that the arrest of Abdikerm Eidleh shows the importance that communications between Omar’s office and Eidleh to be made public.

“He’s clearly a very important player in this, and we should understand what his communications were with Ilhan Omar’s office,” Robbins said.

Federal authorities announced June 26 that Eidleh, who was originally indicted in September 2022, was taken into custody in Somalia after fleeing the U.S.

“Eidleh’s capture shows that, if you commit fraud against the American taxpayer, and try hiding across the globe, the long arm of justice will find you,” said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. “We salute the FBI’s work in finding Eidleh, and are grateful to all our federal and international partners that help us hold accountable those who defraud our government.”

Prosecutors have described him as one of the key organizers of the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, which has been described by federal officials as one of the largest pandemic-era fraud schemes in the country – siphoning off more than $250 million in taxpayer funds.

The indictment includes 31 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.

It alleges Eidleh recruited fraudulent meal sites, solicited bribes and kickbacks from operators seeking approval under Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship, and created shell companies to launder fraud proceeds – all while an employee of Feeding Our Future.

“This defendant was a central figure in one of the largest fraud schemes in Minnesota history,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Department of Justice’s National Fraud Enforcement Division. “He not only stole taxpayer dollars, but he also robbed vulnerable children of critical resources they desperately needed.

For Robbins, Eidleh’s arrest underscores questions she has pursued for months regarding communications between Eidleh and Omar’s congressional office.

“It would be very important to get these communications,” Robbins said.

Robbins explained that trial exhibits introduced during the federal prosecution of Feeding Our Future ringleader Aimee Bock include details of communications between Omar’s office and Eidleh. Those materials are subject to a court order restricting their release by parties in the case.

However, Robbins said that does not prevent their disclosure by others.

“I’m not bound by the court order. Omar is not bound by the court order,” she said. “So, we should continue to pressure her to voluntarily turn them over.”

Eidleh’s arrest also comes just weeks after Said Abdullahi Ereg became the first fugitive apprehended after being placed on the FBI’s “Most Wanted Fraudsters” list. Ereg surrendered to FBI agents at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after spending years overseas.

Federal prosecutors allege Ereg fraudulently obtained more than $4.2 million in taxpayer dollars by submitting false reimbursement claims. Robbins noted charging documents allege Eidleh recruited Ereg into the Feeding Our Future scheme and accepted $100,000 in kickbacks from him.

“I think showing that thread is important,” Robbins said, referring to the connection between Ereg, Eidleh, and Omar’s office. She has also long pointed to Omar’s role in federal policy changes.

“She took all the guardrails off the federal nutrition program by passing the MEALS Act back in March of 2020,” Robbins said. “She’s at the epicenter of this, because she, by passing the MEALS Act, created the conditions that allowed Feeding Our Future to happen in the first place.”

As previously reported by The Center Square, the Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Oversight Committee attempted to subpoena Omar over those records earlier this year. That effort fell one vote short after Democrat members opposed it.

Following the failed vote, Robbins asked U.S. congressional oversight leaders to assist in obtaining the records after repeated requests to Omar’s office went unanswered. Robbins is also calling on Omar to release the communications voluntarily.

“Omar says she’s had nothing to do with it,” Robbins said. “Well, then she should release them to clear her name. If there’s nothing there, put them out.”

In May, the Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Oversight Committee adopted the Republicans’ majority report. That report concluded that repeated failures in oversight across multiple state agencies left taxpayer-funded programs in Minnesota vulnerable to fraud.

Democrat members of the committee pushed back against those allegations and the concerns with Omar.

Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL-Minneapolis, said that committee’s work had drifted away from fraud prevention for a broader political agenda.

“This committee is called the Fraud Prevention and Government Oversight Committee, not the make the case and picture what you think the Democratic Party is,” Greenman said in May. “This report turned into . . . no Democratic leader left un-disparaged.”

Robbins disagreed. She called Minnesota a “canary in the coal mine” of widespread fraud and highlighted how Minnesotans are still concerned, despite some prosecutions.

“Minnesotans are incredibly frustrated. They’ve had well over $9 billion of their tax dollars stolen, and it hurts actual vulnerable Minnesotans who do need real services,” Robbins told The Center Square. “Rep. Omar, [Gov.] Tim Walz, and his agencies created the conditions, they enabled the fraud, and they have not been held accountable.”

While there has been progress in prosecuting individuals accused of fraud, Robbins explained, public officials have not yet been held accountable.

“We have not seen any accountability for the politicians, and Minnesotans are fed up with that,” she said. “We can’t say ‘We’ve got all these convictions on the criminal side. It’s good enough.’ We need to get to the root of how this started.”

Robbins said she is hopeful that accountability is coming.

“We have to keep the pressure on,” she said. “The people want justice.”