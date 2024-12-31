‘Shake That Ess’: Dunkin’ Drops Pop Star’s New Drink with Sexually Suggestive Ad

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Dunkin’ released a new drink partnering with pop star Sabrina Carpenter on Monday, featuring a cameo from the Short n’ Sweet songstress herself in a suggestive video advertisement.

Showcasing Dunkin’s new Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, based on her hit song “Espresso,” Carpenter urged New Years’ Eve celebrators to try her new beverage and “Shake That Ess’.”

“I just love shaking that ess’,” the Emmy-nominated singer said among the backdrop of a bustling, pink Dunkin’ party.

As Carpenter, dressed in a pink sequined bodysuit and fur coat, shook her drink, a woman approached her and said, “You’re really good at shaking that ess’.”

What’s not to love? Introducing Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso. Coming 12.31! pic.twitter.com/706xf9lROe — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) December 30, 2024

The woman commented that Carpenter had been “shaking that ess’ for hours” and encouraged the pop star to take a sip from her drink.

The ad cut away to a man wearing a suit and sunglasses who said, “I’m shaking that ess.’” Another cutaway showed a female partygoer who asked if she can “grab that ess’” while standing beside a butler holding the drink on a gold platter.

“No one shakes that ess’ like grandma,” an elderly woman said to Carpenter’s surprise. The singer responded, “Grandma?”

Ess’ about time Sabrina got her own Dunkin’ drink 💋 Get Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso in stores now! pic.twitter.com/KAgJYy9wBZ — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) December 31, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter stuns for Dunkin’. pic.twitter.com/oZBVoqH6qU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 31, 2024

Carpenter smiled after watching the old lady shake up Dunkin’s new beverage. She bashfully came out and said, “Oh, Shake That Ess’ kinda sounds like Shake that a**,” to the tune of a beep censoring the swear word. The Dunkin’ logo appeared over Carpenter’s lips.

Carpenter is no stranger to cheeky, sexual humor. The former Disney Channel actress previously made headlines with raunchy lyrics in her “Nonsense” outros and provocative “Juno” positions on stage.

🚨| @SabrinaAnnLynn's "Nonsense" outro for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton, UK 🇬🇧 "BBC said I should keep it PG

BBC I wish I had it in me

There's a double meaning if you dig deep"pic.twitter.com/UvsSgbqUqE — Sabrina Carpenter All-News 💋 (@SCANews_) May 26, 2024

🚨| Sabrina Carpenter does a new position for "Juno" at today's show! #ChicagoShortnSweet pic.twitter.com/pYlwHRgiC1 — Short n' Sweet Tour (@ShortnSweetTour) October 14, 2024

Dunkin’ described its new limited time “Shake That Ess’” partnership with Carpenter in a press release. The expresso, oatmilk and brown sugar beverage is available for purchase at Dunkin’ locations exclusively on New Years’ Eve.

“If there’s one day that begs for a little extra espresso, it’s New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, Dunkin’ teams up with Sabrina Carpenter, the GRAMMY-nominated global superstar behind this year’s chart-topping hit ‘Espresso,’ to introduce ‘Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso’—a limited-time, handcrafted iced beverage combining Dunkin’s bold espresso, brown sugar notes, and oatmilk, shaken to perfection,” the company’s announcement read.

Dunkin’ elaborated on its celebrity partnership by saying, “The result is a deliciously frothy, subtly sweet sip ready to kick off 2025 in style. The launch is celebrated through Dunkin’s playful new ad campaign, ‘Shake That Ess’, starring the espresso expert and bringing Sabrina’s burst of personality and trademark humor into the Dunkin’ cinematic universe.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.