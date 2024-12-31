Globalist Firms BlackRock, Sequoia Capital Invest in Elon Musk’s AI Venture

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, announced last week that it has received investments from a slew of financial firms, including BlackRock and Sequoia Capital—two companies that have come under heavy criticism from Trump supporters due to their pro-war, globalist policy stances.

Announcing the completion of its Series C funding round of $6 billion last week, xAI said it also received investments from A16Z, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Kingdom Holdings, Lightspeed, MGX, Morgan Stanley, OIA, QIA, Valor Equity Partners and Vy Capital and others.

Elon's xAI raises $6B in Series C funding, partnering with Blackrock, Sequoia Capital and others:https://t.co/Rm4veNLBAV https://t.co/UnzAnO3Caz pic.twitter.com/4azblDv5cr — Liberty Times & Politics (@dmills3710) December 30, 2024

“The funds from this financing round will be used to further accelerate our advanced infrastructure, ship groundbreaking products that will be used by billions of people, and accelerate the research and development of future technologies enabling the company’s mission to understand the true nature of the universe,” xAI said.

BlackRock’s investment in xAI means that Trump’s biggest backer, Musk, is in bed with a firm that has pushed anti-freedom and anti-MAGA policies, including “decarbonization.” BlackRock also has a stake in the Biden administration’s proxy war against Russia. The company and the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy signed a memorandum in November 2022 to create opportunities for “both public and private investors to participate in the future reconstruction and recovery of the Ukrainian economy.”

Sequoia Capital may be slightly lesser known, but also has been the subject of controversy for bankrolling Chinese tech firms and a slew of American politicians.

According to political watchdog Open Secrets, individuals affiliated with Sequoia made nearly $8 million in political donations in the 2022 interim elections. Top recipients were the Democrat-affiliated American Bridge 21st Century Fund ($3 million), the National Republican Congressional Committee ($1.1 million) and the Republican-affiliated Senate Leadership Fund ($1 million).

Additionally, Sequoia caught flack for having invested in the fraudulent crypto firm FTX, which has connections to numerous U.S. politicians as well as the Ukrainian government.

Sequoia also has investments in Chinese firms that have been accused of working against American interests.

The most prominent of these investments is TikTok parent company ByteDance, which faces accusations of providing American data to the CCP. Another Sequoia investment is in DJI, which was funded by the CCP and is now the world’s leading maker of drones.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.