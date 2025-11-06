Thursday, November 6, 2025

Senate Expected To Vote on Thursday To Block Trump From Starting a War With Venezuela

Rand Paul
(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The Senate is expected to vote on Thursday at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on a bipartisan War Powers Resolution that would block President Trump from attacking Venezuela without congressional authorization, a vote that comes amid reports that he is reviewing several options for starting a war with the country.

Americans can contact their senators and urge them to support S.J.Res. 90, introduced by Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA), Rand Paul (R-KY), and Adam Schiff (D-CA). Go to 1833stopwar.com to see how your senator may vote on the bill and how they voted on a previous War Powers Resolution that would have stopped the US bombing campaign against alleged drug-running boats in the region.

The resolution to stop the boat strikes failed in a vote of 48-51, with Sen. Paul and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) being the only Republicans supporting the measure, but the bill to prevent a war with Venezuela may have more GOP support.

POLITICO reported on Wednesday that at least four other Senate Republicans are questioning the legal rationale for the boat strikes, signaling they may support the Venezuela War Powers Resolution. They include Senators Mike Rounds (SD), Todd Young (IN), Susan Collins (ME), and Jerry Moran (KS).

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that President Trump is considering potential major escalations that could lead to a full-blown war. They include bombing military targets inside Venezuela, sending special operations forces to kill or capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, or sending a much larger force to capture airfields and oil infrastructure.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

 

