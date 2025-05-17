Saturday, May 17, 2025

Secret Service Interviews James Comey in Trump Probe

'He did it for a reason. And he was hit so hard because people like me and like what was happening with our country. All this — he is calling for assassination of the president...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Barack Obama and James Comey
Barack Obama and James Comey / IMAGE: The Guardian via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey went to the Secret Service’s Washington, DC, field office for an interview about his alleged death threat against President Donald Trump. 

Federal agents did not arrest him but instead gave him a chance to explain himself, Fox News reporters Bill Melugin and David Spunt announced on X. 

No details have emerged about what Comey told federal investigators. 

The interview came a day after he shared on Instagram a photo of seashells arranged to read “8647,” which Trump officials saw as a violent threat.

The numbers “86” are colloquially used to refer to getting rid of someone and Trump is the 47th U.S. president. 

Comey deleted the post amid mounting backlash, conveniently claiming he didn’t know what the numbers meant. 

“I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence,” he wrote on Instagram. “It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.” 

Trump dismissed that excuse, affirming Comey knew what the numerical figure meant. 

“A child knows what that meant,” Trump told Fox News on Friday. “If you’re FBI director and don’t know what that meant, that meant assassination. And it says it loud and clear. He wasn’t very competent, but competent enough to know what that meant.”  

Trump added, “He did it for a reason. And he was hit so hard because people like me and like what was happening with our country. All this — he is calling for assassination of the president.” 

It’s unclear whether Comey will face charges or if the case remains under investigation. 

Comey made the alleged threat amid rising political violence, less than a year after Trump survived two assassination attempts and won the 2024 election. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
