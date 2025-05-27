Seattle Protest Clash Clouds Police Department’s Recruitment Gains

(Spencer Pauley, The Center Square) A counterprotest that interrupted a religious rally in the city’s prominent LGBTQ neighborhood is overshadowing new data showing the Seattle Police Department’s success in recruiting more officers.

SPD on Saturday arrested 23 people at Cal Anderson Park during a rally hosted by On Fire Ministries that focused on the “#dontmesswithourkids” movement, which focuses on protecting children from transgender ideologies. Cal Anderson Park is within the Capitol Hill neighborhood – a prominent LGBTQ area – and where the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest – later known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone – occurred in May 2020.

In a statement following Saturday’s incident, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell called the rally far-right and said that it was held in Capitol Hill to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that “are inherently opposed to our city’s values.” This prompted backlash from the rally’s organizers, including Russell Johnson, who said in a social media post that the park was suggested by Harrell’s office over the preferred Victor Steinbrueck Park near the Pike Place Market.

Notably, permitting decisions are made by the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department

Harrell added “anarchists” infiltrated the counter-protestors group and inspired violence, which prompted SPD to make arrests and ask organizers to shut down the event early.

The event overshadows SPD’s efforts to show that it has made progress in improving staffing levels. On Tuesday, the Public Safety Committee was briefed on the police department’s hiring data from January through March of this year. According to the presentation, SPD hired 12 more hires and seven fewer separations than anticipated, and the department is now planning for between 12 and 49 additional hires and seven fewer separations in 2025.

Based on the city’s straight-line projection, SPD could add as many as 76 net new officers. However, the department is not currently funded for this level of full-time positions, meaning additional funding may need to be included in the city’s mid-year supplemental budget.

Over 300 police officers have left the department since the beginning of 2020 when there were 1,339 officers. In a social media post, the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild blamed public safety political decisions by city leaders and their “lack of action against ANTIFA criminals who continue to dictate public safety political terms.”

Notably, the police officers’ guild warns Saturday’s rally may result in more staffing woes for SPD.

“If [Saturday] is a precursor of future events, we may see what was previously described as Seattle’s ‘Summer of Love’ once again turn into Seattle’s Summer of Violence and the decimation of a once renowned police force,” the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild wrote in a statement.

According to the guild, 284 of SPD’s remaining 847 deployable police officers are eligible to retire.

The religious organization Pursuit Northwest is holding a “Rattle in Seattle” rally in front of Seattle City Hall on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to “stand against the religious bigotry of Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council.” The Center Square will continue coverage of the events.