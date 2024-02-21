Israeli Scientists Grow Tiny Testicles in Lab

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Israeli scientists have successfully grown mouse testicles—technically called “testicle organoids”—in a lab setting, leading to speculations that the discovery could help address male infertility, the Daily Mail reported.

The testicle prototypes, according to the report, have not yet produced sperm, but have the same “structure” and “genetic characteristics” as real testicles. The artificial organoids may be able to cure male infertility by way of producing artificial sperm.

Nitzan Gonen, a lead researcher at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, said that there is some reason to hope that the research will be applicable to addressing sexual development disorders.

“Artificial testicles are a promising model for basic research on testicle development and function, which can be translated into therapeutic applications for disorders of sexual development and infertility,” explained Gonen.

Organoids of brains, kidneys and intestines have already been manufactured using stem cells from neonatal mice. Such projects have reportedly made progress toward aiding human health.

According to Gonen the next step after the successful creation of mouse testicles is to replicate human testicles.

“We plan to create human testis organoids and explore whether a sperm can be generated there,” said Gonen.

Researchers made no mention of it, but one wonders if such technology might be turned to the creation of artificial genitalia for transgenders.

In any case, the most immediate use, addressing male infertility, would presumably attempt to counter the harmful effects of modern industrial life.

With the dominance of plastics in daily life, diets high in calories but low in real nutrition, and burgeoning obesity, male infertility has proliferated in recent years.

The phenomenon is also coupled with disastrous sinking testosterone levels among men and general inactivity, encouraged by high levels of addictive blue light and a lack of sunlight.

Concern also has grown over the yet-unstudied impacts of the gene-altering mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which already have been linked in some cases to an increase in miscarriages and other serious health consequences.

It may take years before the broader implications that the vaccines have for male infertility are fully understood. However, concern over the mutagenic effects of the vaccines already has created a black market for untainted semen.

Eventually, as vaccinated parents pass on their mutations, it may be up to genetic engineering, rather than biology, to populate the human race.