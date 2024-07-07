Sanders Says He’s Done Enough to Save Biden’s Campaign

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate and leftist darling, declared Sunday that he has done enough to save President Joe Biden’s sinking re-election bid.

Sanders’s assertion came in response to CBS News anchor Robert Costa’s question on whether Biden can count on the senator to campaign during the summer.

On Face the Nation, Costa asked, “Can [Biden] count on your support?” referring to widespread calls for Biden to quit the 2024 race over health and poor polls.

In response, Sanders recounted, “I’ve already done six events in Wisconsin. We’ve been to New York. I’ve been to Ohio.”

He then conceded that Biden is “old” but argued that the media should focus on policy issues instead of Biden’s age.

“What we are talking about now is not a Grammy award contest for best singer,” the Vermont senator said, “Biden is old. He’s not as articulate as he once was. I wish he could jump up the steps on Air Force One. He can’t. What we have got to focus on is policy.”

Sanders’s remarks come as Biden faces mounting pressure to pass the Democratic nomination to a younger candidate who they claim could better compete against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Sanders himself has emerged as a potential replacement. However, this scenario would force Democrats to address the optics of bypassing Vice President Kamala Harris, a Black woman whom they have long paraded as a symbol of diversity.

Sanders has criticized Biden’s performance, stating that the president was not focused and did not effectively defend his governing record.

For his part, Biden has refused to step down, stating that only the “Lord Almighty” could push him out of the race.