Monday, November 10, 2025

Russia Says It’s Considering Venezuela’s Requests for Assistance Amid US Military Buildup in the Caribbean

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Russia
Russia

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that Moscow was prepared to “respond appropriately” to Venezuela’s request for military assistance amid a US military buildup in the Caribbean, Newsweek has reported.

Zakharova also responded to reports that the US had drawn up different options for attacking Venezuela and warned against any escalation. “It’s clear that what a number of American observers, experts, and figures in various structures are saying is that this kind of direct aggression will worsen the situation rather than resolve the issues that have every potential to be resolved legally and diplomatically within the legal framework,” she said, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Alexei Zhuravlev, a senior lawmaker in Russia’s State Duma, said last week that Moscow had recently delivered air defense systems to Venezuela, including the Pantsir-S1, a system Caracas was not previously known to have. Zhuravlev said Moscow could also be open to sending Venezuela ballistic missiles.

According to a report from The Washington Post, the US believes that Venezuela has recently asked Russia for assistance in restoring Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MK2 fighter jets, overhauling engines and radar systems, and also requested 14 sets of what are believed to be Russian-made missiles.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom the US is looking to remove from power, said last month that his forces have 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S missiles, a portable air defense system, and that they were deployed in “key air defense positions.” The Venezuelan leader has also said that a pro-government militia that has millions of members is also ready to fight if the US attacks.

According to The New York Times, potential US plans for starting a war with Venezuela include bombing military targets, sending a special operations force to kill or capture Maduro, or sending a much larger force to seize airfields and oil infrastructure in the country. Any one of the options risks a full-blown war with Venezuela, or if the US is successful in taking out Maduro and decapitating his government, it could plunge the country into chaos.

Trump administration officials downplayed the idea of attacking Venezuela ahead of a Senate vote on a War Powers Resolution that would have blocked President Trump from launching a war with the country without congressional authorization, an effort that failed. But the US military buildup in the region continues, and the US military has continued its bombing campaign against small boats that it claims are running drugs.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Russia Says It Hasn’t Received Clarification from US on Trump’s Nuclear Testing Comments
Next article
Hamas Hands Over Body of IDF Soldier Killed in 2014 as Israel Continues Attacks in Gaza

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com