Rubio Makes Major Endorsement Ahead of Iowa Caucuses

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a failed 2016 Republican presidential candidate, has made a significant endorsement a day before the GOP Iowa 2024 caucuses.

The Florida senator formally endorsed his former 2016 opponent, Donald Trump, pointing to some of Trump’s major accomplishments during his presidency.

“I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created,” Rubio stated in a Sunday Twitter announcement.

When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us. I support Trump because that… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 14, 2024

He added, “It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!”

Earlier in his post, Rubio highlighted the expansion of the Child Tax Credit and sanctions on the Marxist regimes of Cuba and Venezuela as achievements during the Trump administration. Rubio emphasized that Trump “didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us.”

Rubio’s endorsement of Trump delivered a blow to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom Rubio campaigned for in the 2022 midterm elections. Notably, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., had already endorsed Trump in November 2023.

Iowa is set to hold its caucuses on Jan. 15.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, an unsuccessful 2024 Republican presidential candidate, also endorsed Trump in a speech in Iowa.

“Under President Trump, America was safe and prosperous and tomorrow when you caucus, you have an opportunity to send a message to the nation and send a message to the work, that Donald Trump will make America great again,” Burgum said.

North Dakota Governor @DougBurgum endorses Donald J. Trump for President! pic.twitter.com/Aogbdnm27L — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 14, 2024

A final NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll showed Trump leading with nearly a 30-point advantage over other candidates. The poll, published on Sunday, indicated Trump with 48% support, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with 20% and DeSantis with 16%.

Tech mogul Vivek Ramaswamy, who aligned himself with Trump’s movement, secured a scant 8% support. On Sunday, Trump called on Republicans to vote against Ramaswamy.

“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side’ — don’t get duped by this. Vote for ‘TRUMP,’ don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA.”