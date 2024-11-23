Quantcast
Rob Reiner Says He is Checking into a Facility after Claiming ‘MAGA Scum’ Ruined Bluesky

'This platform is vile, racist and evil. It did not take long for MAGA scum to come spread their lies...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner / IMAGE: The Howard Stern Show via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Director Rob Reiner said he would be checking into a facility after firing off a series of now-deleted social media posts bashing MAGA Republicans late Wednesday night.

“I have made the decision to take the next few days to check into a facility for peace and relaxation,” Reiner said. “No phones, social media, no trolls, just calmness to heal my pain.”

His revelation came after Reiner, along with millions of leftists, left Elon Musk’s X and switched to Bluesky in protest of the billionaire’s relationship with President-elect Donald Trump.

Reiner previously expressed his annoyance with the new platform.

“All the abuse and hate from Twitter has now spewed over to here,” he said. “There seems to be no point anymore.”

Reiner continued his attack against the new platform and bashing of Republicans.

“This platform is vile, racist and evil,” he added. “It did not take long for MAGA scum to come spread their lies.”

The 77-year-old also mentioned former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in the late night rant, according to PJ Media.

DeGeneres decided to leave the states for the United Kingdom in response to Trump’s presidential win, along with actress spouse Portia de Rossi.

The All in the Family actor praised DeGeneres for her choice.

“Much respect to her for standing up to madness,” he said.

Reiner was not alone with leaving X for BlueSky. MSNBC host Joy Reid, former CNN anchor Don Lemon, and actor Mark Hamill pledged to leave the platform.

Reiner final X post continued the leftist rhetoric that Trump is bad for America.

“Now that America has elected a Convicted Felon with Authoritarian proclivities, I fear that Democracy’s return won’t be any time soon,” he wrote. “The long term solutions are daunting. Democrats need to re adopt the 50 state strategy.”

Users were quick to point out Reiner’s hypocrisy with the post.

“Wait I thought you were leaving X and leaving the country?” one user asked.

