‘Richest’ Lawmaker Wants to Ban Congress from Owning Stock

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the wealthiest members of Congress boasted about her own money Tuesday while urging colleagues to ban lawmakers from owning and trading stocks.

The lawmaker, Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., is the heir to the semiconductor giant Qualcomm, which has a market capitalization of nearly $180 billion. Her personal net worth has been estimated between $76 million and $100 million.

Jacobs referenced her wealth to compel her colleagues to support the “Restore Trust in Congress Act,” a bipartisan bill that seeks to ban individual stock ownership for members of Congress and their families.

Critics blasted the post as cringeworthy or tone-deaf, helping it rack up nearly 3 million views. Among those slamming Jacobs was former Rep. George Santos, who accused Jacobs of already holding millions in stocks.

“Start by selling your publicly traded stock holdings that are estimated to be close to $20,000,000.00!” he wrote. “When people like you start walking the walk the American people will take you seriously.”

Start by selling your publicly traded stock holdings that are estimated to be close to $20,000,000.00! When people like you start walking the walk the American people will take you seriously. 😒 — George Santos (@Georgesantos) November 26, 2025

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., appeared to mock her pitch with the following friendly reply: “As one of the poorest members of Congress and a sponsor of the legislation, I welcome your support.”

Ohio state Rep. Brian Stewart, a Republican, slammed the post, saying, “It’s always the richest members of Congress who think members should work for free & have no way to make money, and, as a result, that only rich people should be members of Congress.”

One user replied, “I can get behind this bill, but kind of a funny way to flex being the nepo granddaughter of the founder of Qualcomm.”

The Restore Trust in Congress Act was introduced by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, in September.