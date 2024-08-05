RFK Jr. Confesses to Dumping a Dead Bear in Central Park

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a bizarre interview with actress and comedian Roseanne Barr, 2024 Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted to dumping a dead bear in New York City’s Central Park 10 years ago, the New York Post reported.

The story of a dead bear cub’s body found in Central Park was covered in a 2014 New York Times report. The story was also covered by local TV stations soon after someone discovered the carcass.

At the time, authorities speculated that the bear had been killed by a car.

That speculation turned out to be true. In Kennedy’s telling, the bear had been hit and killed by a driver in front of him while on a highway outside the city.

“I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear and it was very good condition and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator,” Kennedy said, noting that he also had a bicycle with him in the truck.

But after a number of delays, and with a flight to catch and a bear carcass in his truck bed, he needed a quick place to drop off the bear and a bicycle. So he staged an accident in Central Park.

“Everybody thought that’s a great idea,” Kennedy said, after the idea to stage a bear-bike accident was proposed. “So we went and did that and thought it would be amusing for whoever found it.”

Then, in his account, he unexpectedly found that the story had made national news, and grew concerned that he might find himself in serious trouble.

Turning on the TV, he said, he saw that the scene was full of police cars and even had “helicopters flying over it.”

“I was worried because my [finger]prints were all over that bike,” he added.

Not having been caught, however, Kennedy proceeded to live as usual. That is, until the New Yorker reportedly got wind of Kennedy’s involvement, and intended to release the story soon, leading to speculation that Kennedy was beating the news journal to the punch.