Monday, August 5, 2024

Results of Mike Johnson’s Trump Shooting Investigation Aren’t Due Until after Election

'The task force has set a deadline of Dec. 13 to submit a final report on its findings...'

Posted by Ken Silva
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday March 7, 2024, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., watch. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) When House Speaker Mike Johnson announced last week a Bipartisan House Task Force to investigate the attempted assassination of presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, he said he has the “utmost confidence” that the group will “move quickly to find the facts.”

But according to a report from the Butler Eagle, the deadline for the task force’s report isn’t until after the 2024 presidential election.

“The task force has set a deadline of Dec. 13 to submit a final report on its findings,” reported the Butler Eagle, which is the local newspaper for the community where the July 13 deadly Trump rally took place.

The Butler Eagle also reported that the task force hasn’t met in person.

“As of the start of August, the task force members are scattered across the country and meeting virtually, as Congress is currently in recess,” the newspaper reported.

Task Force Chair Rep. Mark Kelly R-Penn., whose district covers Butler, reportedly said he’s working to organize online conference calls.

Neither Johnson nor Kelly mentioned the Dec. 13 deadline in their press releases. Instead, they focued on the Task Force’s membership, which is comprised of six Democrats and seven Republicans—a mix of RINOs and MAGA-leaning lawmakers.

The Democrats on the Task Force are Reps. Jason Crow, D-Co., Lou Correa, D-Calif., Madeleine Dean, D-Penn., Chrissy Houlahan, D-Penn., Glenn Ivey, D-Md., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

Along with Kelly, the Republicans are Reps. Mark Green, R-Tenn., David Joyce, R-Ohio, Laurel Lee, R-Fla., Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Clay Higgins, R-La., and Pat Fallon, R-Texas. Notably absent are Army combat veteran Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., and former Navy Seals sniper Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz.

Crane reportedly has promised a “parallel independent investigation.”

“It’s very unfortunate but not surprising for anyone familiar with how DC works. I’m not a politician, leadership, or a ‘yes man,’” Mills reportedly said last week in response to the Task Force appointments.

“I will be speaking with other members, and although I won’t have subpoena powers, I will personally fund whatever is required for additional staff to further investigation and expose the truth.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Stocks Start Crashing: Will the Fed Pivot or Panic?

