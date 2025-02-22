Reports: Musk Has Only Seen Son 3 Times; Mother Plotted to Have His Baby

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A custody petition filed by the mother of one of Elon Musk’s children says he’s only visited the baby three times. Meanwhile, purported text messages show that the mother sought to have Musk’s child well ahead of meeting him.

The custody petition comes from Ashley St. Clair, a social media influencer and commentator.

St. Clair, known for her work on The Babylon Bee, announced on Valentine’s Day that she and Musk, 53, welcomed a new child “five months ago.”

Now, she’s implying that Musk, who has 13 kids, is a bad father.

Ashley St. Clair provides her Signal messages with Musk in paternity lawsuit. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/l7jmY3tukz — AF Post (@AFpost) February 22, 2025

St. Clair claims that Musk was not present for the child’s birth and has only met the baby on three occasions — twice in Manhattan, where she lives, and once in Texas,” the New York Post reported Saturday. “Musk has also never asked to see the baby, nor asked for photos of him, the custody filing alleges.”

St. Clair seeks custody of the child, reportedly her second son. Her petition also includes text messages between her and Musk.

In one text exchange, St. Clair reportedly shares a photo of herself and her newborn son in a hospital bed.

“All well?,” replies Musk, who’s saved in her phone as “EM.”

“He is perfect,” St. Clair responds.

“I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend,” EM responds—as reported by the Post. “Falling asleep. How [sic] the recovery goes well.”

Once the text messages went public Saturday, another female conservatives leaked her own texts with St. Clair—showing that St. Clair planned to have Musk’s child some eight months before they purportedly had sex.

I agree with @LauraLoomer. I wasn’t going to post these, but now that @stclairashley has leaked her private signal messages with @elonmusk after lying and saying she “wanted privacy”, here’s more evidence Ashely planned to baby trap Elon. She sent me these text messages in May… https://t.co/rfRoXvvNmD pic.twitter.com/GuljKWdy0r — Isabella Moody (@IsabellaIsMoody) February 22, 2025

“I need his rocket babies,” one alleged text read.

“I need a caption to seduce Elon Musk” another one said May of 2023. “Look I’ll take one for the team, seduce elon, and get in a rocket to see what’s up.”

St. Clair hasn’t publicly commented on the matter. Musk doesn’t seem to mind that he was seduced.

“I want to knock you up again,” he reportedly told her after St. Clair sent a picture of herself.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.