Wednesday, January 29, 2025

‘Enemy of the People’: Reporter Runs Pre-Written Headlines at RFK Jr. Hearing

'Astounding. Reporters at RFK hearing have pre-written negative headlines...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Reporter with prewritten headlines
Reporter with prewritten headlines / IMAGE: @calleymeans via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) A Daily Mail reporter appeared to run a pre-written negative headline Wednesday at the Senate confirmation hearing of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services.

A woman who is believed to be Sarah Ewall-Wice, the Daily Mail’s senior U.S. politics reporter, was spotted live-blogging on a laptop under the headline “RFK Jr. faces grilling on ‘anti-vaccine’ comments and animal ‘mutilation’ at confirmation hearing: Trump live updates,” before the actual hearing started, according to footage shared on social media by Kennedy ally and health advocate Calley Means.

The Daily Mail reporter was seen writing her unflattering report in video posted at 9:32 a.m. by Means, just 28 minutes before Kennedy’s hearing began at 10 a.m.

“Astounding. Reporters at RFK hearing have pre-written negative headlines,” Means wrote on X.

The post reached First Son Donald Trump Jr., who put the “corrupt” mainstream media on blast.

“Just when you think the fake news couldn’t get more corrupt. Enemy of the people!!!” he wrote.

Neither Means nor Trump Jr. named the Daily Mail reporter responsible for the preemptive hit job, but Headline USA was able to trace back the coverage to Ewall-Wice’s byline. Video posted by Means showed an article titled “Pam Bondi moves forward in confirmation process with committee vote” beneath her headline on Kennedy, which led to the Daily Mail’s coverage.

The Daily Mail made several live-blog posts once the confirmation hearing began, featuring Kennedy’s key clashes with senators and special guests who attended. Ewall-Wice ran headlines including “Kennedy opening statement disrupted by protester as he declared he is not an anti-vaxxer” and “Kennedy: I don’t want to take food away from anybody.”

Other Daily Mail reporters, such as Chief Campaign Correspondent Nikki Schwab, wrote for the website’s live blog during Kennedy’s confirmation hearing as well.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
- Advertisement -
