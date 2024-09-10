Quantcast
Report: Kamala Copied and Pasted Policies from Biden Campaign Site

'Are you with us? Join our campaign to reelect Joe Biden today...'

Kamala Harris speaks at a Las Vegas rally on August 10th / SCREENSHOT: @TrumpWarRoom via X.

(Headline USA) Despite her efforts to distance herself from President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris has been caught copying and pasting several policies from his campaign website onto hers.

Observers noticed the similarities between Biden and Harris’s platforms when Harris’s team finally uploaded her policy agenda onto her campaign website Sunday evening. A closer look at the agenda revealed Harris’s team didn’t even try to distinguish between the two platforms.

In fact, the new section of Harris’s website, titled “A New Way Forward,” contained metadata clearly ported over from the Biden campaign’s issues page, including the line, “Together, we can finish the job for the American people. Are you with us? Join our campaign to reelect Joe Biden today.”

The Biden metadata also appeared in the Google description for Harris’s platform, according to the New Republic.

The Harris campaign has since deleted the ties back to the Biden campaign’s site.

The embarrassing error reflects Harris’s struggle to portray herself as a change agent despite her obvious hand in the current administration’s unpopular policies.

New polling released by the New York Times on Sunday confirmed most voters have not been buying this, with more than 56% saying she would offer “more of the same.” Just 25% said she represented a major change from Biden.

The Democratic Party itself seemed to confirm this during last month’s convention when it released its new platform, which included dozens of references to Biden’s campaign. The 92-page document referenced Biden’s “second term” more than 18 times.

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued recently that Harris and Biden are no different, and are thus interchangeable, because they are just faces for the Democratic Party machine.

“When you talk to Democrats about, you know, ‘Do you really think it’s a good idea to be electing somebody who cannot give an interview?’ they say, ‘Well … you’re electing the people around her, you’re electing the apparatus,'” he explained. “The apparatus, I don’t have any faith in it.”

