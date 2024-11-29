Quantcast
Report: JP Morgan CEO Influencing Trump’s Agenda, Despite Previous Support for Democrats

'Three of the sources close to Trump said the secret back channel focused on plans for cutting government spending, banking regulation, taxes and trade...'

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, which last year agreed to pay $290 million to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein for banking the sex trafficker’s criminal enterprise, has been secretly communicating with Donald Trump for months and is influencing his impending policy agenda—despite his previous staunch opposition to Trump.

Citing four sources close to Trump’s transition team, the New York Post reported Friday that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon been serving as a “sounding board” for the incoming president’s economic plan.

“One GOP insider said the president-elect’s inner circle held a series of ‘no-holds-barred conversations’ with Dimon,” the Post reported.

“Three of the sources close to Trump said the secret back channel focused on plans for cutting government spending, banking regulation, taxes and trade,” the newspaper said.

“A company insider added that Trump’s top aides set up the calls, which continued after the election, to ‘create a bit of daylight’ between the two men and stop details of the exchanges leaking.”

The Post added that despite their political differences, Trump has admired Dimon, who’s worth about $2.6 billion. One source told the Post that Trump has a “man crush” on Dimon.

News of Trump’s talks with Dimon—a long-time Democrat supporter—comes on the heels of reports that the President-elect is also consulting with Democrat donor and Blackrock CEO Larry Fink.

Dimon and the Trump campaign both reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

Like many players who’ve recently jumped on the Trump bandwagon, Dimon opposed Trump throughout much of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Last November, Dimon endorsed virulent neocon Nikki Haley, urging Democrats to support her, too.

“Even if you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you, help Nikki Haley, too. Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump,” Dimon reportedly said at the time.

Dimon did admit in January that Trump “was kind of right about NATO, kind of right on immigration.” And in June, Trump floated Dimon’s name for Treasury Secretary and claimed he had the banker’s endorsement—even though Dimon never publicly endorsed him.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that Dimon will not be in his Cabinet. That prompted the JP Morgan CEO to respond: “I haven’t had a boss in 25 years and I’m not about ready to start.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

