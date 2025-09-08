Report: Jeffrey Epstein Offered to Influence Obama to Make JP Morgan CEO His Treasury Secretary

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times published on Monday a deep dive into deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship with JPMorgan Chase, revealing new details about how Epstein did business with the country’s largest bank.

According to the Times, Epstein paid JP Morgan millions of dollars in fees, making him one of the bank’s most lucrative clients. Epstein, in turn, received millions of dollars from the bank by facilitating deals. Additionally, he referred numerous potential clients, including Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Those facts may explain why the bank ignored the fact that Epstein was withdrawing millions of dollars in cash, which was reportedly used to procure young women and girls for his sexual desires.

Along with those details, the Times also reported Monday that Epstein offered to use his influence to make JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon the Obama administration’s treasury secretary in 2008.

“A rumor was circulating that Dimon might become the Treasury secretary in the Obama administration — in which case Staley would be a prime contender to succeed him as chief executive. Staley emailed Epstein about Dimon’s status. Epstein responded, ‘We can help push Obama,’” the Times reported.

The Times didn’t report additional details on Epstein’s offer. Dimon was not made treasury secretary, and the Times downplayed Epstein’s potential influence on the administration.

“Epstein was a master manipulator who sometimes exaggerated or lied about his access and power. It is not clear whether he had sway with officials in Barack Obama’s inner circle at the time, though he and a top Obama economic adviser, Lawrence Summers, were friendly,” the newspaper reported.

The Times did not report the fact that Epstein was also close with at least one other Obama official: Kathryn Ruemmler, who was Obama’s White House counsel from 2011 to 2014—years after Epstein offered to lobby for Dimon.

The Obama administration wasn’t the only government Epstein tried to influence. He also pitched former JP Morgan and Barclays executive Jes Staley on becoming the treasury security during the first Trump administration.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Epstein emailed Staley’s daughter, Alexa Staley, in the fall of 2016 to offer his father a potential gig as treasury secretary.

“Spoke with him. He said not yet, but thanks,” Alexa reportedly replied.

Meanwhile, Dimon was also reportedly considered to be the second Trump administration’s treasury secretary earlier this year.

