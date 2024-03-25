Quantcast
Monday, March 25, 2024

Report: Feds Collected Names of Accounts to View Certain YouTube Videos

'There is reason to believe that these records would be relevant and material to an ongoing criminal investigation...'

Posted by Ken Silva
google
FILE - A Google sign on the is shown on the company campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019. Google is fortifying its cloud services with a $5.4 billion acquisition of cyber security firm Mandiant, the companies announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The U.S. government ordered Google to provide it with the names addresses, telephone numbers, user activity and IP addresses of the accounts that watched certain YouTube videos between January 1 and 8, 2023, according to a recent report from Forbes.

Citing unsealed court records, Forbes reported Friday that the federal government collected that information as part of an investigation into someone who uses the name “elonmuskwhm” online.

According to Forbes, elonmuskwhm is suspected of illegally selling bitcoin for cash. Undercover agents reportedly sent the suspect links to videos of YouTube tutorials for mapping via drones and augmented reality software. However, those videos were public and were viewed by thousands of other YouTube users—meaning that those accounts were subject to a federal investigation even though they weren’t suspected of a crime.

“There is reason to believe that these records would be relevant and material to an ongoing criminal investigation, including by providing identification information about the perpetrators,” authorities reportedly told Google in their request for the YouTube data.

In another incident, according to Forbes, authorities asked Google for a list of accounts that “viewed and/or interacted” with eight YouTube livestreams.

“Cops requested for that information after learning that they were being watched through a stream while they were searching an area following a report that an explosive was placed inside a trashcan,” wrote Engadget, summarizing the Forbes report, which is behind a paywall. “One of those video livestreams was posted by the Boston and Maine Live account, which has over 130,000 subscribers.”

A court apparently ordered Google to keep the government’s request private. It’s also reportedly unclear if Google handed over the data the authorities were asking for. A Google spokesperson reportedly told Forbes that the company follows a “rigorous process” to protect the privacy of its users.

The Forbes report is the latest example of the government collecting large troves of data from social media companies. As exposed by Headline USA on Nov. 27, the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump included a search warrant against Twitter for every account to like, follow or retweet the former President.

That warrant revealed that the DOJ took from Twitter “all lists of Twitter users who have favorited or retweeted tweets posted by [Trump], as well as all tweets that include the username associated with the account (i.e., mentions or replies)”—as well as other information.

Numerous outlets picked up the story, politicians discussed the issue and presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy even used the information as a talking point during a recent debate.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Amid Supply Shortage, Chick-fil-A Reconsiders Its ‘No Antibiotics’ Policy
Next article
Elon Musk is Reportedly Selling Twitter User Data to a Gov’t Surveillance Contractor

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com