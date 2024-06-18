Report: FBI Knew of Hunter’s Dirty Ukrainian Deals Since Daddy Was VP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Just the News published a scoop Tuesday about how the FBI knew at least since 2016 that Hunter Biden and his partners had plotted to set up a new venture would be capitalized by a whopping $120 million investment from the controversial owner of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

According to Just the News, the potential deal, which was never executed, was not referenced in Hunter’s infamous Laptop form Hell or during the 2019 impeachment proceedings involving Ukraine. Instead, it was among the roughly 3.39 million documents the FBI seized from him and his business partners during a securities-fraud probe nearly a decade ago.

“The new evidence shows the major investment plan was being built at the time when Hunter Biden was serving on Burisma’s board of directors and Joe Biden was still serving as Barack Obama’s vice president in charge of U.S.-Ukraine policy,” Just the News reported.

“The Hunter Biden-connected Burnham entity was slated to get a quarter of the new venture’s net revenues without putting up any cash, according to recent testimony to Congress from one of the partners,” the publication stated.

“Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch, meanwhile was committed to ‘$120 Million over thirty-six (36) months to be invested in exploration and leasehold improvements’ in the new venture designed to make Burisma a global energy leader, according to a prospectus for the project.”

Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, reportedly didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Tuesday’s scoop was the latest indication that the FBI—and, as recently revealed, the CIA—slow-walked and stonewalled the Hunter Biden investigation.

Last October, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed that the FBI received criminal tips from more than 40 informants about Biden-related crimes, but worked to discredit and suppress such information ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“Based on the information provided to my office over a period of years by multiple credible whistleblowers, there appears to be an effort within the Justice Department and FBI to shut down investigative activity relating to the Biden family,” Grassley reportedly wrote in his letter, which was addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray.

“Such decisions point to significant political bias infecting the decision-making of not only the Attorney General and FBI Director, but also line agents and prosecutors.”

Grassley demanded answers from Garland and Wray, but thus far none have been provided publicly.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.