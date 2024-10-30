Quantcast
Report: Facebook Censored Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal out of Fear for Biden-Harris Backlash

A Facebook email from Oct. 5, 2020, admitted that the company planned to censor the laptop story “whether evidence of a hack exists or not"...

Posted by Ken Silva
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Weaponization Subcommittee has released another report on Big Tech’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, revealing that Facebook may have de-amplified the news before the 2020 election to prevent backlash from a potential Biden-Harris administration.

The Weaponization Subcommittee report, first obtained and released by journalist Breanna Morello, includes new internal Facebook communications about the laptop story, both before and after it was published in October 2020 by the New York Post.

For example, on Sept. 19, 2020, an unnamed Facebook employee warned colleagues that the story was incoming. The Facebook employee said they wouldn’t be able to prove that the laptop story was Russian disinformation—as officials in the U.S. government were alleging—but the message suggested that Facebook was prepared to censor the story.

“We are likely to have in the next few weeks a leak of series of leaks about Biden’s supposed link to Burisma, where we won’t be able to prove they were ‘leaked,’ but where we will have responsible USG players publicly saying this is part of a foreign influence operation,” the Facebook employee said in September 2020.

“Our own assessment will align that this is a Russian op, and we will hear from our trusted secret squirrel partners that this is a Russian op,” the employee added, presumably referring to government officials as the “trusted secret squirrel partners.”

Another Facebook email from Oct. 5, 2020, admitted that the company planned to censor the laptop story “whether evidence of a hack exists or not.”

And after the Post published its initial report on the laptop scandal on Oct. 14, 2020, Facebook executive Nick Clegg suggested that it be censored to avoid backlash from a potential Biden administration.

“Obviously, our calls on this could colour the way an incoming Biden administration views us more than almost anything else,” Clegg told Facebook Vice President of Global Public Policy Joel Kaplan.

As readers are surely aware, Facebook and other tech firms did censor the laptop story, which Republicans say helped swing the election to Biden.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted on the Joe Rogan Experience in August 2022 that his company censored the story at the behest of government agents.

As a result, “For a pivotal week, the most important story of the 2020 presidential election was censored,” the Weaponization Subcommittee concluded in its report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

