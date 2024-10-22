Report: Bill Gates Made Secret $50M Donation to Kamala Harris Group

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times revealed Tuesday that billionaire Bill Gates made a secretive $50 million donation to a nonprofit organization that is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential run.

Citing three people briefed on the matter, NYT reported Tuesday that Gates made his donation to Future Forward, the main outside fund-raising group supporting Harris.

“Mr. Gates’s donation went specifically to Future Forward’s nonprofit arm, Future Forward USA Action, which as a 501(c)(4) ‘dark money’ organization does not disclose its donors, according to the people briefed. So any contribution by Mr. Gates will never appear on any public filing,” NYT reported.

Oh my the New York Times just published this massive scoop about an hour ago pic.twitter.com/43dtWaYtIw — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) October 22, 2024

NYT also reported Gates has privately expressed concerns about a second Donald Trump presidency.

“Mr. Gates does not have a deep relationship with Ms. Harris, but he has celebrated the Biden-Harris administration’s work on climate change,” NYT said.

Responding to NYT, Gates reportedly provided a non-answer.

“I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the U.S. and around the world,” he reportedly told NYT.

“I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world.”

Future Forward reportedly declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for Michael Bloomberg, whom NYT described as “a major supporter of Future Forward who has considered a similarly sized gift.”

Along with being a proponent of lockdowns, vaccine mandates, carbon taxes and a variety of other policies associated with the “Great Reset,” Gates has had a notoriously close relationship with deceased billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Melinda Gates allegedly had serious doubts about her husband’s friend the entire time.

“I did not like that [Bill] had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein,” Melinda said in an interview in 2022.

“I made that clear to him. I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly one time. I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door.”

She later called him “evil personified.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.