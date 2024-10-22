Quantcast
Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Report: Bill Gates Made Secret $50M Donation to Kamala Harris Group

'Mr. Gates’s donation went specifically to Future Forward’s nonprofit arm, Future Forward USA Action, which as a 501(c)(4) ‘dark money’ organization does not disclose its donors...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Bill Gates
Bill Gates / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times revealed Tuesday that billionaire Bill Gates made a secretive $50 million donation to a nonprofit organization that is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential run.

Citing three people briefed on the matter, NYT reported Tuesday that Gates made his donation to Future Forward, the main outside fund-raising group supporting Harris.

“Mr. Gates’s donation went specifically to Future Forward’s nonprofit arm, Future Forward USA Action, which as a 501(c)(4) ‘dark money’ organization does not disclose its donors, according to the people briefed. So any contribution by Mr. Gates will never appear on any public filing,” NYT reported.

NYT also reported Gates has privately expressed concerns about a second Donald Trump presidency.

“Mr. Gates does not have a deep relationship with Ms. Harris, but he has celebrated the Biden-Harris administration’s work on climate change,” NYT said.

Responding to NYT, Gates reportedly provided a non-answer.

“I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the U.S. and around the world,” he reportedly told NYT.

“I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world.”

Future Forward reportedly declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for Michael Bloomberg, whom NYT described as “a major supporter of Future Forward who has considered a similarly sized gift.”

Along with being a proponent of lockdowns, vaccine mandates, carbon taxes and a variety of other policies associated with the “Great Reset,” Gates has had a notoriously close relationship with deceased billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Melinda Gates allegedly had serious doubts about her husband’s friend the entire time.

“I did not like that [Bill] had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein,” Melinda said in an interview in 2022.

“I made that clear to him. I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly one time. I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door.”

She later called him “evil personified.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CNN Panelists Praise Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Smart’ Campaign Stop
Next article
Legendary NASCAR Driver Explains Why Trump Will Get Her First Ever Vote

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com