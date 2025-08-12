Report: Alleged Minnesota Political Assassin Says He Was Working Undercover

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The man accused of killing a Minnesota politician and her spouse in June reportedly claimed he was working in an undercover investigation of the “sudden and unexpected deaths of 400 Minnesota citizens” as well as the “ties between Minnesota politicians and the Chinese government.”

The alleged political assassin, Vance Boelter, is accused of first traveling to the home of to the home of Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in the Minneapolis suburb of Champlin. He allegedly shot the senator nine times, and Yvette Hoffman eight times, but they survived. Boelter later went to the home of former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark—murdering them both.

In a prison letter to AlphaNews.org, Boelter talked about his purported undercover work.

“Prior to June 14. Unknown to his wife, family, friends, and coworkers, Dr. Vance Boelter EdD had conducted a two-year long, undercover investigation into the sudden, and unexpected deaths of 400 Minnesota citizens, and ties between Minnesota politicians and the Chinese government,” Boelter reportedly wrote, referring to himself in the third person. “Evidence will be forthcoming.”

Responding to Boelter’s letter, Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson reportedly said it was a “delusion” that “certainly seems designed to excuse his crimes.”

Boelter has made numerous wild claims since his arrest. In a confession letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, he reportedly said that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had approached him about killing the state’s two U.S. senators, fellow Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

More recently, he told Blaze News that he never intended to kill politicians in the first place. Instead, he planned to make a citizen’s arrest as part of his undercover work.

“If I had gone there just to shoot people, I could have just did three head shots and walked away,” Boelter reportedly said. “And if that was my intention, I would have had a suppressor and I sure would not have been standing around talking to people.”

Perhaps just as bizarre as Boelter’s actions was law enforcement’s response to him on the night and early hours of June 14.

After shooting the Hoffmans, he traveled to the home of state Sen. Ann Rest, where he encountered a police officer. According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the officer believed Boelter was a fellow cop. The officer asked Boelter to roll down his window, but he ignored the request. The officer then went to check on Rest.

“When the officer returned, Boelter was gone,” the Tribune reported last month.

The 2:36 a.m. encounter wouldn’t be the last major blunder that allowed Boetler to remain on the lam. Around 3:30 a.m., officers saw him again at the Hortmans’ home.

Officers opened fire, and he fled into the Hortman home—killing the Hortmans. Instead of pursuing him immediately, the cops waited an entire hour before entering the home. By then, Boelter was already long gone, having fled immediately out the back door. He was on the lam for another 43 hours before he was captured.

Boelter faces murder, stalking and firearms charges.

Yet another bizarre aspect about the Boelter case is his background and political connections. The accused assassin operated two security companies: Praetorian Guard Security Services and Red Lion Group, the latter based in the DR Congo. He also claimed to have ministered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gaza, southern Lebanon, Brazil, Ukraine, and Honduras, often preaching about Christian values.

Boelter does have a loose link to Walz, who ran for Vice President last year on Kamala Harris’s ticket. Boelter was appointed to the workforce development board by then-Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then reappointed in 2019 by Walz to a four-year term that expired in 2023.

However, U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson suggested Tuesday that Boelter’s accusation against Walz is a figment of the alleged assassin’s imagination.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA.