Report: Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin Was Playing Online Game 55 Minutes before Shooting

The Post reached Robinson himself in jail in October for a video call...

Tyler Robinson, who is accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Washington Post published an investigation into alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson on Wednesday, revealing—among other facts—that Robinson was playing the online game “Wordle” less than an hour before Kirk was killed.

“It was the morning of Sept. 10. Robinson had guessed the answer — ‘pouty’ — on his third attempt. He sent his results and a celebratory meme to a friend, who responded with a meme of his own and conceded that it had taken him five tries,” said the Post, which interviewed 21 Robinson acquaintances and obtained hundreds of online messages, and also reached Robinson in jail for a 40-minute call.

Robinson again messaged the friend about 80 minutes after the assassination, the Post reported.

“You see the news????? Utah gets a national headline for the first time in a while and it’s someone sliming charlie kirk,” he reportedly wrote.

“He’s reported dead, and the footage looks BAD.”

The acquaintances interviewed said Robinson wasn’t very political, though he did become increasingly pro-trans as he started to date his male roommate, Lance Twiggs, who was reportedly changing his gender. When he was drinking Robinson did occasionally remark about right-wing politicians being shot—but everyone thought he was joking, one friend said.

When Thomas Crooks allegedly tried assassinating Donald Trump in July 2024, Robinson reportedly joked on Discord: “Snowflake liberals cant shoot straight cause they too busy being gay.”

Along with interviewing his friends and documenting his alleged actions and messages in the final days before the attack, the Post reached Robinson himself in jail in October for a video call.

“The camera appeared to be covered, and he did not make himself visible. ‘I can’t answer any questions,’ he said. ‘You’re welcome to talk.’ In four calls spanning about 40 minutes, he maintained that disciplined approach, listening silently as a reporter described what friends and acquaintances had said about him,” the Post reported.

“He did not audibly react to hearing that Kirk’s wife, Erika, had publicly forgiven him or that Trump had posthumously awarded Kirk the Medal of Freedom,” the newspaper added.

“Eventually, Robinson asked that reporters communicate with him only in writing. He did not respond to messages sent through the jail’s email system, and his attorneys declined to answer questions for this report.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

