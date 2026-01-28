Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Rep. Massie Says Trump Administration is Targeting His Political Donors

'They were told your other 30 clients will fire you if you keep working for Massie...'

Posted by Jose Nino
Thomas Massie
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., claims Trump administration allies are threatening to destroy businesses of potential campaign donors while pressuring consultants to abandon his reelection effort, according to social media statements on Twitter. 

The Kentucky Republican detailed a three tier pressure campaign during recent interviews. Three political consultants working on his campaign quit after receiving identical warnings that their other clients would fire them for continuing to work with Massie.

“They were told your other 30 clients will fire you if you keep working for Massie,” Massie stated. “They make it hard to hire people.”

The congressman praised consultants who remained loyal despite the threats. “I freally love the consultants I got now, because they’re the ones who said screw you, I’m gonna work for Massie because I believe in what he’s doing, and I’m good enough at my job, I’ll go find some other clients if you clowns fire me.”

Beyond consultant intimidation, Massie alleges wealthy potential donors face even more severe consequences. Despite having 15,000 donors with an $80 average contribution, he says major benefactors remain absent due to business retaliation fears.

“The problem is, if you’ve reached some degree of success where you have a million dollar disposable income, you probably can’t afford to tick off this administration, or they will come at your business,” Massie explained. “You won’t get the permits you need to do the business.”

When asked to clarify the nature of these threats, Massie dismissed speculation about tax audits. “I’m not talking about IRS audits. It’s bigger than that.”

He specifically referenced foreign policy disagreements driving the pressure. “Over the MAGA split and on foreign policy, there are people of great means who could put money in my race and post up against the Israel First billionaires. But they’re staying on the sidelines, because their business will get ruined.”

The allegations follow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, R-Ga., January resignation from Congress after Trump revoked his endorsement and called her a traitor over her support for Epstein document transparency, per a report by WABE. Greene cited unwillingness to endure a hateful primary backed by the president she had loyally supported.

Massie faces a challenger in Ed Gallrein. Gallrein is funded by a super PAC, MAGA KY, that raised $2 million dollars from three billionaire donors, according to a report by Politico. One funder, hedge fund manager John Paulson, appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s published contact list, per a report by Washington Square News. This is a connection Massie frequently highlights given his leadership role pushing for full release of Justice Department files related to the convicted sex offender.

Massie has consistently won reelection despite previous opposition spending, capturing nearly 76 percent of his 2024 primary vote. 

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ilhan Omar Sprayed w/ ‘Unknown Substance’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com