Rep. Massie Says Trump Administration is Targeting His Political Donors

(José Niño, Headline USA) Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., claims Trump administration allies are threatening to destroy businesses of potential campaign donors while pressuring consultants to abandon his reelection effort, according to social media statements on Twitter.

Thomas Massie just exposed that Trump is threatening to “ruin” his supporters’ businesses if they fund his campaign. “I’m not talking about IRS audits.” “It’s bigger than that.” “Here’s what happens behind the scenes … ” First, Trump allies are coercing Massie’s consultants… pic.twitter.com/vnnOKSU3JE — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) January 26, 2026

The Kentucky Republican detailed a three tier pressure campaign during recent interviews. Three political consultants working on his campaign quit after receiving identical warnings that their other clients would fire them for continuing to work with Massie.

“They were told your other 30 clients will fire you if you keep working for Massie,” Massie stated. “They make it hard to hire people.”

The congressman praised consultants who remained loyal despite the threats. “I freally love the consultants I got now, because they’re the ones who said screw you, I’m gonna work for Massie because I believe in what he’s doing, and I’m good enough at my job, I’ll go find some other clients if you clowns fire me.”

Beyond consultant intimidation, Massie alleges wealthy potential donors face even more severe consequences. Despite having 15,000 donors with an $80 average contribution, he says major benefactors remain absent due to business retaliation fears.

“The problem is, if you’ve reached some degree of success where you have a million dollar disposable income, you probably can’t afford to tick off this administration, or they will come at your business,” Massie explained. “You won’t get the permits you need to do the business.”

When asked to clarify the nature of these threats, Massie dismissed speculation about tax audits. “I’m not talking about IRS audits. It’s bigger than that.”

He specifically referenced foreign policy disagreements driving the pressure. “Over the MAGA split and on foreign policy, there are people of great means who could put money in my race and post up against the Israel First billionaires. But they’re staying on the sidelines, because their business will get ruined.”

The allegations follow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, R-Ga., January resignation from Congress after Trump revoked his endorsement and called her a traitor over her support for Epstein document transparency, per a report by WABE. Greene cited unwillingness to endure a hateful primary backed by the president she had loyally supported.

Massie faces a challenger in Ed Gallrein. Gallrein is funded by a super PAC, MAGA KY, that raised $2 million dollars from three billionaire donors, according to a report by Politico. One funder, hedge fund manager John Paulson, appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s published contact list, per a report by Washington Square News. This is a connection Massie frequently highlights given his leadership role pushing for full release of Justice Department files related to the convicted sex offender.

Massie has consistently won reelection despite previous opposition spending, capturing nearly 76 percent of his 2024 primary vote.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino