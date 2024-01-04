Ramaswamy Crushes Reporter Over White Supremacy ‘Gotcha’ Question

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Republican presidential candidate and former biotech mogul Vivek Ramaswamy scolded a Washington Post reporter who cunningly attempted to ask whether he condemned white supremacy.

In a Wednesday viral video, WaPo staff writer Meryl Kornfield pressed Ramaswamy, preaching, “You didn’t say that you condemn white supremacy though.” To which he responded sharply: “I’m not going to recite some catechism for you. I’m against vicious racial discrimination in this country.”

This is the stupidest question I’ve gotten yet from the media. And that says a lot. https://t.co/F4MhgB8WZO — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 3, 2024

He elaborated, “I’m not pledging allegiance to your new religion of modern wokeism, which actually fits the test…. But do I condemn vicious racial discrimination? Yes, I do. Am I going to play your silly game of gotcha? No, I am not.”

Ramaswamy predicted that the reporter’s question would trigger negative headlines, considering the media’s habit of printing damning articles about how Republican politicians respond to similar questions.

“And frankly, this is why people have lost trust, and I know you’re going to go print this headline tomorrow, I know how your game works, “Vivek Ramaswamy Won’t Condemn White Supremacy,” Because you asked a stupid question,” he continued.

Ramaswamy stated that he condemns “discrimination on the basis of race in a very different direction.”

Former President Donald Trump faced similar questions about white supremacy, despite constantly and vocally disapproving of it.

The relentless smear campaign led the Daily Wire to compile nearly 4 minutes of footage showing Trump condemning white supremacy. Similarly, the Trump campaign released a nearly 5-minute video where Trump rebuked white supremacist groups.

Despite these compilations, dubious headlines—such as “Trump Refuses to Denounce White Supremacy in Chaotic Debate” by the New York Times—have dominated coverage tying Trump to hate groups.

But Ramaswamy had enough.

“You people have been responsible for dividing this country to a breaking point, creating a projection of national division. I meet people from the south side of Chicago to meetings like this one, of every shade of melanin, multiple, men and women, it doesn’t make a difference, who are hungry for reviving unity in this country,” he said.

Ramaswamy continued: “And you with your catechism that you try to get politicians to do, with your fake headline that you’re going to print on the basis of this conversation tomorrow, that is what is dividing this country to a breaking point.”