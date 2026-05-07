Thursday, May 7, 2026

Raided Va. Dem Alleges FBI Weaponization Despite Biden Origins of Probe

Federal agents raided the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - The seal on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The FBI’s Monday raid targeting one of Virginia’s most powerful Democrats triggered immediate claims of political weaponization, though reports indicate the investigation began during the Biden administration.

Federal agents raided the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas as part of an ongoing corruption investigation. Agents also searched a cannabis dispensary tied to the probe.

Video from the scene showed more than a dozen federal agents and officers, some armed, entering the property.

The raid was especially striking given Lucas’s role as president pro tempore, making her the presiding officer of Virginia’s upper legislative chamber and a leading voice in determining which legislation advances through the Senate.

Lucas condemned the FBI’s actions as an abuse of power, though she provided no evidence to support the accusation.

“What we saw fits a clear pattern from this administration: when challenged, they try to intimidate and silence the voices who stand up to them,” she claimed. “I am not backing down, and I will keep fighting for the people of Portsmouth and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Lucas’s claims were quickly undercut even by the left-leaning New York Times, which, citing two anonymous sources, reported that the corruption probe began under the Biden administration and involves potential misconduct tied to public office and the marijuana business.

Lucas, who has not been charged or indicted with any crime, owns the dispensary involved in the probe. She also heads the network of group homes for older adults.

The FBI said the raid had been authorized by a federal judge.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gold Demand Up in Q1; Sets Record in Value Terms
Next article
Charlotte Train Stabber Ruled ‘Incapable of Proceeding’ in Federal Murder Case

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com