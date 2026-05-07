Raided Va. Dem Alleges FBI Weaponization Despite Biden Origins of Probe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI’s Monday raid targeting one of Virginia’s most powerful Democrats triggered immediate claims of political weaponization, though reports indicate the investigation began during the Biden administration.

Federal agents raided the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas as part of an ongoing corruption investigation. Agents also searched a cannabis dispensary tied to the probe.

Video from the scene showed more than a dozen federal agents and officers, some armed, entering the property.

NOW: An FBI raid is unfolding at the office of Virginia Democratic State Sen. Louise Lucas — and it’s already drawing serious attention. Multiple people on the scene are reportedly being taken into custody as agents move through the area. The office sits near several cannabis… pic.twitter.com/WIcn9xrzOy — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 6, 2026

The raid was especially striking given Lucas’s role as president pro tempore, making her the presiding officer of Virginia’s upper legislative chamber and a leading voice in determining which legislation advances through the Senate.

Lucas condemned the FBI’s actions as an abuse of power, though she provided no evidence to support the accusation.

“What we saw fits a clear pattern from this administration: when challenged, they try to intimidate and silence the voices who stand up to them,” she claimed. “I am not backing down, and I will keep fighting for the people of Portsmouth and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Lucas’s claims were quickly undercut even by the left-leaning New York Times, which, citing two anonymous sources, reported that the corruption probe began under the Biden administration and involves potential misconduct tied to public office and the marijuana business.

Lucas, who has not been charged or indicted with any crime, owns the dispensary involved in the probe. She also heads the network of group homes for older adults.

The FBI said the raid had been authorized by a federal judge.

This is a developing story.