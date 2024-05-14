Psaki Retracts Claim: Biden DID Disrespect Gold Star Families at Kabul Ceremony

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Jen Psaki, the former White House press secretary turned MSNBC mouthpiece, faced intense backlash after attempting to assert that President Joe Biden never glanced at his watch during a ceremony for the soldiers killed in Kabul.

Gold Star family members took the lead in criticizing Psaki during interviews with the New York Post, with many directly highlighting the demonstrably false assertion in her new book, Say More.

The pushback forced Psaki to concede that her misleading statement would be removed from all future reprints of the book, including their electronic versions.

In what appeared to be an effort to salvage her credibility, Psaki stated that her (false) anecdote was “about the importance of delivering feedback even when it is difficult told through my own experience of telling President Biden that his own story of loss was not well received by the families who were grieving their sons and daughters.”

Darin Hoover, the father of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, said that the false claim needed to be removed from the book.

“To go and put this in the book and memorialize it for all to see is nothing short of disgusting. I mean, it’s reprehensible to me,” Hoover stated, as reported by the New York Post.

Coral Briseno, the mother of Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, said that by highlighting Biden’s act, she is pursuing justice.

“We are not liars,” she told the New York Post. “We’re just seeking for justice for our kids. And we are not trying to make this up. We’re not trying to make anybody look bad. We don’t care if it was Trump or if it was Biden.”

On Aug. 26, 2021, less than eight months into his presidency, Biden witnessed the Taliban’s deadly seizure of Afghanistan, culminating in the terrorist bombing at Kabul International Airport.

This attack resulted in approximately 183 fatalities, including the lives of 13 American servicemen.

During that period, many Americans held Biden responsible for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and voiced criticism after he was observed glancing at his watch during a ceremony on Aug. 29, 2021, honoring the fallen soldiers.

The backlash against Psaki coincides with her former boss trailing former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Many polls suggest that Biden’s presidency could be limited to a single term, fueled by never-ending scandals including the Kabul debacle, rising inflation and escalating conflicts in Ukraine and Israel among other issues.