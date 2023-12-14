Pro-Hamas Thugs Target Jerry Seinfeld, Claim He’s ‘Complicit in Genocide’

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Jewish comedian Jerry Seinfeld has his stand-up performance disrupted by a pro-Hamas mob last Friday that accused the ’90s sitcom star of being “complicit in genocide.”

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Landmark Theater in Syracuse, New York, to voice their opposition to Seinfeld’s support for Israel, according to the Syracuse University paper, the Daily Orange.

They demanded that Israel stop defending itself and that the federal government cease sending aide to support its war in Gaza.

Demonstrators also decried a recently passed House resolution declaring anti-Zionism was akin to anti-Semitism.

“We have found ourselves at a point in history that is so crucial,” said a protestor named Hassan. “A time where a better world is truly within our grasp. It is precisely at moments like this we must come together and build everlasting solidarity with one another.”

A local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America launched the “Shut It Down 4 Palestine” protest, painting both Israel and the United States as villains.

“Israel continues to escalate its genocidal atrocities day by day: bombing and starving Palestinians indiscriminately,” the group said in an Instagram post. “And it’s doing so out in the open—with U.S. funding and weapons. The United States is directly responsible for every martyr’s death.”

Seinfeld did not respond to the protests directly but previously made statements condemning Hamas.

“I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since. My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities, but we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds,” he said in an Instagram post a few days after the initial attacks.

“We believe in justice, freedom, and equality,” he continued. “We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”