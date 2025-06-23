Monday, June 23, 2025

Powell Set to Testify amid Trump’s ‘Nasty’ Pressure Campaign

'Maybe, just maybe, I'll have to change my mind about firing him? But regardless, his Term ends shortly!...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Senate Banking Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing. / PHOTO: AP

(, The Center Square) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will appear before Congress on Tuesday as President Donald Trump continues to push the independent central bank to lower interest rates.

Powell will present the Fed’s Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Washington.

The chairman’s remarks before Congress come as Trump hounds Powell to lower interest rates. Last week, the Federal Open Markets Committee kept the central bank’s federal funds rate at a target of 4.25% and 4.5% – further frustrating Trump and his allies.

Trump has called Powell names and said the chairman is “not a smart person.” Trump has also dubbed him “too late” for not cutting rates.

Last week, the president even suggested appointing himself chairman of the Federal Reserve. He also called for aggressive cuts.

“Europe has had 10 cuts, we have had none,” Trump wrote last week. “We should be 2.5 Points lower.”

Over the weekend, the president again skewered Powell, encouraging rate cuts in a lengthy post on Truth Social, the president’s social media platform.

“He could do the biggest and best job for our Country by helping to lower Interest Rates and, if he reduced them to the number they should be, 1% to 2%, that ‘numbskull’ would be saving the United States of America up to $1 Trillion Dollars per year,” Trump said.

“I fully understand that my strong criticism of him makes it more difficult for him to do what he should be doing, lowering Rates, but I’ve tried it all different ways. I’ve been nice, I’ve been neutral, and I’ve been nasty, and nice and neutral didn’t work! He’s a dumb guy, and an obvious Trump Hater, who should have never been there.”

Trump laid out his reasons for a cut.

“We have virtually No Inflation, our Economy is doing really well, and will soon be doing, with the tremendous Tariff Income coming in, and Factories being built all over the Country, better than it has ever done before,” Trump wrote. “If he was concerned about Inflation or anything else, then all he has to do is bring the Rate down, so we can benefit on Interest Costs, and raise it in the future when and if these ‘other elements’ happen (which I doubt they will!).”

The president hinted again at firing Powell, something he suggested earlier but backed off.

“Maybe, just maybe, I’ll have to change my mind about firing him? But regardless, his Term ends shortly!,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

In May, the Supreme Court hinted that it wouldn’t allow a president to fire the chairman of the Federal Reserve. The nation’s highest court said the relationship between the president and the Federal Reserve was different from other independent agencies.

“The Federal Reserve is a uniquely structured, quasi-private entity that follows in the distinct historical tradition of the First and Second Banks of the United States,” the high court wrote in an emergency ruling.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Arizona Congressman Stresses Need to Investigate 2024 Election

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com