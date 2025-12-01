Potential 2028 Dem Nominee Fails to Draw Even 500 Views on YouTube

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One Democratic politician that the legacy media has hyped as a major contender to retake the White House in 2028 is struggling to gain momentum online.

A Headline USA review of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s eponymous YouTube podcast found that his channel averages just over 1,000 views per video, with some episodes barely breaking the 500-view mark.

A recent episode, “The Best of Andy Beshear Podcast”, published Saturday, has garnered just over 90 views, a shockingly low number for an incumbent governor and presumed heir of the Democratic Party.

Despite the stagnant engagement, Beshear continues to be propped up as a potential 2028 presidential contender. He and his lieutenant governor are the only Democrats holding statewide office in Kentucky, a state Trump carried by 30 points in 2024.

Legacy media outlets have repeatedly highlighted Beshear as a rising star. The Wall Street Journal featured him in a piece titled, “This Democrat Wins in Red America. He Has Advice for His Party as He Eyes 2028.”

The Guardian even cited his podcast as an example of his efforts to amplify his profile. The Washington Post similarly highlighted Beshear as a major figure ahead of 2028.

Beshear’s numbers, however, pale in comparison to other Democratic figures. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast, This Is Gavin Newsom, regularly draws hundreds of thousands of views.

Newsom’s interview with late conservative activist Charlie Kirk has reached 1.5 million views.

Beshear’s promotion appears part of a broader media strategy to portray the Democratic Party as featuring strong, viable candidates ahead of 2028.

A similar pattern emerged in 2018, when the legacy media elevated unconventional figures as supposed presidential contenders.

That year, the legacy media lavished attention on Michael Avenatti, who rose to prominence representing Stormy Daniels, an anti-Trump figure.

Outlets like CNN and CNBC published headlines including, “President Michael Avenatti? Never say never!” and “Michael Avenatti is mulling a 2020 run for president again.”