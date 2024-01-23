Quantcast
Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Pilot Killed in Fiery Plane Crash at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport

'It is important to note that NTSB does not determine cause in the early part of the investigative process...'

Posted by Editor 1
Plane crash at Clinton National Airport
The wreckage of a single-engine Cirrus SR 22 aircraft is covered by a blue tarp near a runway at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Ark. / PHOTO: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP

(Headline USA) Another untimely death has been linked to Bill and Hillary Clinton after the pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.

Local news reports and social media described a fiery scene at the airport, which closed for roughly an hour following the tragic mishap.

The Cirrus SR 22 took off from the airport Sunday afternoon, airport officials said in a statement.

Shortly thereafter, the pilot declared an emergency, and then crashed north of the airport’s cargo building, authorities said. The pilot was the only person on board.

Little Rock Police on Monday identified the pilot as William Cope, 62, the Arkansas Democrat–Gazette reported. Cope was pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the crash, airport officials said.

“It is important to note that NTSB does not determine cause in the early part of the investigative process,” an official from the safety board said in an email, according to local news station KATV. “This is considered the fact gathering phase of the investigation.”

There is no indication, pending the investigation, that the Clintons were directly involved in the crash or were connected to Cope.

Cope, of Greenbriar, was employed as chief pilot for Simmons Bank and had posted recently on LinkedIn that his new granddaughter was “getting her resume in order for the application process.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Haley Unanimously Wins Backing of Elite Cabal in Midnight Vote at New Hampshire’s ‘Davos’
Next article
Don’t Mess w/ Texas: Chicago Mass-Shooter Kills Himself after Standoff in Lone Star State

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com