Saturday, July 19, 2025

Pay Up, Hunter! Judge Rejects Biden’s Bid to Dodge Legal Fees Lawsuit

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Hunter Biden arrives at the O'Neill House Office Building for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2024. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday, May 9, that Biden's case on firearms charges should move forward. The ruling sets the stage for the trial to begin next month in Delaware. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A federal appeals court panel has rejected Hunter Biden’s attempt to toss out a case that could force him to pay the attorney’s fees to the non-profit Marco Polo. 

Hunter had sued Marco Polo, a non-profit that published the contents of the infamous “Laptop from Hell,” but asked the court to toss out the case, citing financial struggles. 

Marco Polo appealed the decision and asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to force Hunter Biden to pay the group’s legal fees. 

Hunter tried to get the appeal dismissed, claiming a “lack of jurisdiction”—but a three-judge appellate panel denied the request on Friday.

The next filing in the case is due on Aug. 22. 

Hunter launched the lawsuit in 2023 against Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler, accusing him of breaking state and federal laws by creating a searchable database of the laptop’s contents. 

Ziegler blasted the lawsuit as “completely frivolous,” but Hunter pressed forward with it anyway. 

Shortly after his father left the White House, Hunter asked U.S. District Judge Hernan D. Vera to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming he “has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range.” 

His attorneys added that Biden “has had difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live as well as finding it difficult to earn a living.” 

This is a developing story. 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gold’s Next Surge: Why 2026 Could Be Historic

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com