Pay Up, Hunter! Judge Rejects Biden’s Bid to Dodge Legal Fees Lawsuit

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A federal appeals court panel has rejected Hunter Biden’s attempt to toss out a case that could force him to pay the attorney’s fees to the non-profit Marco Polo.

Hunter had sued Marco Polo, a non-profit that published the contents of the infamous “Laptop from Hell,” but asked the court to toss out the case, citing financial struggles.

Marco Polo appealed the decision and asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to force Hunter Biden to pay the group’s legal fees.

Hunter tried to get the appeal dismissed, claiming a “lack of jurisdiction”—but a three-judge appellate panel denied the request on Friday.

The next filing in the case is due on Aug. 22.

JUST IN: @HunterBiden fails to get our federal appeal for partial atty fee reimbursement thrown out.@MarcoPolo501c3's next filing is due a month. Watch this feed. https://t.co/vcb83tmpun pic.twitter.com/9oFaMat8Jg — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) July 18, 2025

Hunter launched the lawsuit in 2023 against Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler, accusing him of breaking state and federal laws by creating a searchable database of the laptop’s contents.

Ziegler blasted the lawsuit as “completely frivolous,” but Hunter pressed forward with it anyway.

Shortly after his father left the White House, Hunter asked U.S. District Judge Hernan D. Vera to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming he “has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range.”

His attorneys added that Biden “has had difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live as well as finding it difficult to earn a living.”

This is a developing story.