Obama’s Magic Gone: Swing-State Voters ‘Deeply Offended’ by Race-Baiting Ex-Pres.

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Black voters in Pennsylvania, one of seven crucial battleground states, expressed to MSNBC in a segment that aired Tuesday that they were deeply offended by former President Barack Obama’s race-baiting campaign efforts.

Vice President Kamala Harris called on Obama to hit the campaign trail for her through a series of solo rallies—including one in Pittsburgh, according to the Washington Times.

MSNBC host Alex Wagner sat down with several black Trump supporters in Philadelphia who made clear Obama had no influence over their choice to vote for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“I was deeply offended. And it felt like a moment where it’s like, you N-words better get in line and do what we say,” podcast host Chad Fain told Wagner and fellow Philadelphians.

“The general tone of it was disgusting,” Fain added. “It was abhorrent. I don’t respect it, I didn’t like nothing about it. And Kamala, two days after that, is like, ‘We love our black men.’”

Obama admitted black Americans were not as excited about Harris’s 2024 campaign as they were for his own campaigns in 2008 and 2012. The Democrat kingmaker said “energy and turnout” are down before calling on black men in particular—“the brothas”—to fall in line and vote for Harris.

Wow – Obama sounds the alarm, says blacks are not excited about Kamala pic.twitter.com/yOLZ6FnTHy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 10, 2024

One male Trump supporter, Rockford “Roc the Barber” Bradley, told MSNBC that the bad things people say about Trump do not affect black neighborhoods.

Justice Felix, a female Trump supporter, called the GOP nominee “the best for America” due to his economic policies.

“The Democrats have been in charge for 40 years. We’re voting for Donald Trump unequivocally. Period,” another member of the focus group said.

PHILLY! WE SEE YOU! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EqpzMjHSSD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Crystal Canity, a Trump supporter, said Harris does not have the personality to be president—after leading with a disclaimer that she was not disparaging the Democrat nominee for her race or gender, but rather for her specific qualifications.

Philadelphia Voter: "At the end of the day, I don't think she has what it takes to go up against Putin — and go up against these other presidents that are built for this." pic.twitter.com/wbyuTh9ubh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

“She just don’t have the education or qualification to run America,” Felix told MSNBC.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.