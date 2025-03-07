Quantcast
Over 100 Federal Agents Have Handled Evidence in 2nd Trump Assassination Attempt Case

'The discovery continues to involve several terabytes of information...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI official Jeff Veltri admitted Monday that Trump shooter Ryan Routh was reported to the FBI in 2019. PHOTO: Screenshot from press conference
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) More than 100 federal agents have handled the massive amounts of evidence stemming from the case of Ryan Routh, the man who allegedly tried assassinating Donald Trump on his Florida golf course last September.

Routh’s attorneys disclosed the information about the federal agents in a Thursday court filing, which notified Judge Aileen Canon about the huge troves of discovery they’ve been receiving in recent weeks. The attorneys said they’ve received some 596.7 gigabytes of new evidence since January.

“The discovery continues to involve several terabytes of information. From the defense review, it appears that more than a hundred federal agents have worked on the discovery items in this case,” the defense attorneys said.

“In order to receive the additional discovery, the government requested a drive able to contain an additional seven terabytes of discovery,” they added.

“Our office does not have such large drives as part of our normal office supplies. As such, it was necessary for our technology department to special order a 10-terabyte drive. Last week, our office told the government when it would arrive and be delivered to their office, and our office delivered the drive on time.”

Routh’s attorneys also responded to the Justice Department’s complaint about the lack of discovery produced by the defense. The defense team noted that it only has to produce discovery to the DOJ if they intend to use that material as evidence in court. Otherwise, they have a duty to protect their client’s information, they said.

“In direct contrast to the government’s requests, the Defense is obligated to not produce information or documents that it examines under the Sixth Amendment right to counsel and Fifth Amendment due process provisions,” they said.

“In summary, the defense should not reveal or disclose information which is not required by rule and would reveal work product information.”

This week’s filings by the DOJ and Routh’s attorneys were followed up with two court hearings on Friday: a status conference to discuss various deadlines for filing motions, and a secret hearing to discuss classified evidence in the case. The public and Routh’s defense attorneys were both prohibited from the second hearing.

Prosecutors have accused Routh, 58, of Hawaii, of stalking Trump for a month before he built a sniper’s nest near the Trump International golf course in West Palm Beach.

Federal prosecutors charged Routh with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate.

Routh has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for September.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

