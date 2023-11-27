Famed Filmmaker Oliver Stone Challenges Bill Maher on Stolen 2020 Election

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As the Biden administration’s credibility and support continue to erode, even radical filmmaker Oliver Stone has begun openly doubting the validity of the 2020 election, Real Clear Politics reported.

Stone readily dismantled the debunked talking points of liberal host Bill Maher during a recent appearance on Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, going so far as to call President Joe Biden‘s regime an “authoritarian government.”

But where an increasing number of Democrats are becoming red-pilled after recognizing the failures of their own elected leadership, Stone’s anti-establishment skepticism is the same as it has been for the past four decades—and after falling out of style for a while, he’s now enjoying a full-scale pendulum swing back in his direction.

The four-time Oscar-winner is best known for his Vietnam films Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July, as well as lending new credence to alternative theories about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in his 1991 film JFK.

Stone, who also took on the once-reviled RINO leader George W. Bush in W. and whistleblower Edward Snowden in Snowden, showed once again that his politics—although generally considered to be on the fringe left—may now be more closely aligned with Trump supporters, as American Thinker revealed.

During the exchange between the two well-known provocateurs, Maher, who has sometimes been critical of Biden himself, went on the attack against Trump by ranting that “he still has not conceded the election. … He does not honor them.”

Stone, however, appeared to throw him off balance by questioning whether it was appropriate for Trump to have conceded the 2020 race.

“I mean, do you know for a fact that he lost? I’m just curious,” said the director.

“Okay. You’re going to make me,” Maher began, and proceeded to tick off a rote list of claims that election-fraud deniers have used to bolster their case—including the refusal of many judges to hear the cases.

Critics argue that the judges, even if they weren’t inherently corrupt, were under duress not only from the threat of leftist lawfare attacks, but also social unrest and threats on their own personal safety after months of Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots were met with impunity. Many of the cases were dismissed not on their merit but due to technicalities such as lack of standing.

Maher went on to cite the defection of anti-Trump “Republicans” or civil servants that Trump himself had appointed, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. However, all have had their own motives and actions come under suspicion in light of subsequent revelations.

“The people who have testified that this was a fair and well-run election—it’s a who’s who of people like Bill Barr, Mitch McConnell,” Maher insisted.

“You’re talking about Liz Cheney,” he continued. “You’re talking about dyed in the wool, serious conservative Republicans.”

Stone, however, was having none of it.

He appealed to liberals’ sense of injustice by reminding them how outraged they felt at perceiving that the 2000 election was systematically stolen from them by George W. Bush after the U.S. Supreme Court intervened in Bush v. Gore to stop the counting of ineligible ballots in Broward County, Florida.

“That was horrifying to me,” Stone said. “What happened when the Supreme Court closed that down. What happened there? You know, the popular vote was…”

“What should we do? Do we just keep counting votes forever? Or should we still be counting them now?” Maher responded—appearing to take the side of former President Bush.

“No. Count them correctly,” Stone replied.

Considerable evidence has shown that unlike in the Broward County election in 2000 there was systemic fraud deliberately in place to impact the outcome, including thousands of duplicate ballots and questions about the chain of custody.

Rather than investigate those valid questions, Trump and 18 co-defendants in Fulton County, Georgia were indicted under allegations of a racketeering conspiracy as part of an effort to prevent any further pursuit of justice.

Unable to let go of his leftist tendencies entirely, Stone suggested that Trump was “probably crooked,” but that he had been effectively made into a martyr by virtue of the fact that he had been mistreated by the corrupt media and other institutions whose disfunction he had exposed.

“People don’t like dumping” Stone said. “They did it too much.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.