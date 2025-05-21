Obama’s Name Surfaces in Explosive Diddy Sex, Drug Case

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Barack Obama’s name was invoked Tuesday during the sex-trafficking trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs’s former personal assistant, David James, testified that some of the drugs Combs kept and used were molded in the likeness of Obama’s head.

“There were various pills but one was in the form of a former president’s face,” James said, as quoted by the New York Post.

When federal prosecutor Christy Slavik asked, “Which former president?” James replied, “President Obama.”

James added that Combs stored between 25 and 30 pills, including Percocet, ecstasy, Viagra and even sperm-related supplements

“Some were Advil, Tylenol,” James continued. “He had water pills to help him lose weight. He had Viagra in there. Some pills to help increase his sperm count. He had ecstasy and Percocet in there as well.”

James testified for the prosecution in the federal trial of Combs, whom prosecutors said ran a racketeering conspiracy involving sex trafficking and transporting women for prostitution.

Prosecutors contend that between 2008 and present, Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others” as part of a “racketeering conspiracy” implicated in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

Combs is a well-known Democrat. He campaigned for Obama in 2008, going as far as organizing the “Last Chance For Change Rally” in Florida to boost black voter turnout. He again backed Obama in 2012.

In 2020, Combs invited then-Sen. Kamala Harris for a digital COVID-19 town hall, where Harris offered opening remarks.

“Sean, I want to thank you because you always have a way of convening and bringing folks together,” Harris said.