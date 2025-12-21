Sunday, December 21, 2025

NYT Columnist Again Nervously Denies Epstein Ties After Exposed Photos

'In my life — I went through all my email files — I have never exchanged a word. I have never had any contact with Jeffrey Epstein...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
New York Times
The New York Times / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) New York Times columnist David Brooks reiterated that he never interacted with Jeffrey Epstein after House Democrats released photos from the Epstein estate showing Brooks at an event attended by the late sex offender. 

Brooks has faced heavy social media scrutiny over what critics suggest could be previously undisclosed ties to Epstein, particularly after he wrote a column criticizing public interest in the release of the Epstein files. 

The photos were reportedly taken in 2011 at a dinner tied to that year’s TED Conference. The images show Brooks in a selfie and another separate photo of Epstein. The two men did not appear in any of the released images. 

The columnist defended himself Friday on PBS NewsHour, where he had previously discussed the Epstein files, insisting he never met Epstein despite the photos. 

“As far as I know, I did not ever meet him,” Brooks claimed, noting that there were several other people at the dinner. “I never exchanged a word with him. We must have been at different tables. In my life — I went through all my email files — I have never exchanged a word. I have never had any contact with Jeffrey Epstein.” 

Brooks also noted that the House Democrats’ photos do not show him with Epstein. “There’s one of me alone — because nobody wants to talk to me at a party— and another with me chatting with Sergey Brin, one of the Google co-founders,” he said. 

Brooks’s on-air defense came a day after he told news outlet Semafor that he had no idea who Epstein was in 2011 and only became aware of him in 2018, the year the Miami Herald re-examined Epstein’s controversial 2008 plea deal with the DOJ. 

The deal, known as a non-prosecution agreement, allowed Epstein to avoid federal sex trafficking charges by pleading guilty to prostitution-related offenses. 

“I never heard of Epstein until i [sic] read a Miami Herald story about him in 2018. I’ve never had any contact with him by email or any other means,” Brooks said Thursday.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CENTER SQUARE EXCLUSIVE: New House Committee Report Highlights Increasing Terrorism Threat
Next article
Judge Allows Trump Assassination Attempt Records to be Released—But There’s a Catch

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com