NYT Casually Reveals That Officials Undermined Trump’s Peacemaking Efforts w/ Russia

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times published a bombshell article Sunday, revealing that the CIA has been participating in a secretive war against Russia from within Ukraine over the last decade.

The article has attracted much attention for its incredible details about a dozen secret CIA-sponsored bases operating near the Russian border. CIA officials also instructed their Ukrainian counterparts on sabotage inside Russia, and provided them with targeting intelligence—all before the 2022 Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Receiving less attention is perhaps an equally explosive detail about Trump administration officials seemingly committing treason.

Indeed, in the middle of the story, the Times admitted that Donald Trump sought to normalize relations with Russia when first taking office, but that his top officials intentionally undermined him—which would be an act of treason. The newspaper also rightly noted that the treason came from some of Trump’s more dubious appointments, including John Bolton and Mike Pompeo.

“Mr. Trump praised Mr. Putin and dismissed Russia’s role in election interference … But whatever Mr. Trump said and did, his administration often went in the other direction. This is because Mr. Trump had put Russia hawks in key positions, including Mike Pompeo as C.I.A. director and John Bolton as national security adviser,” the Times reported.

“They visited Kyiv to underline their full support for the secret partnership, which expanded to include more specialized training programs and the building of additional secret bases.”

The apparent treason from Bolton and Pompeo is far from the only time top officials purposely undermined Trump—to disastrous consequences.

Officials also either resigned in protest or outright deceived the President when he ordered his troops to withdraw from Syria in 2018 and again in 2019.

More recently, it was revealed that Mark Milley, the now-retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Chinese officials that he would warn the rival superpower before undertaking any military strikes against it.

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley reportedly told him. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.