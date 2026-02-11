North Carolina Sheriff Can’t Name the 3 Branches of Government

(José Niño, Headline USA) A North Carolina sheriff admitted he did not know how many branches of government exist and then named the wrong one during a state legislative hearing called in response to a series of deadly train stabbings, and Gun Owners of America wasted no time connecting the moment to a years-long battle over carry permits.

According to the Associated Press, the North Carolina House Select Committee on Oversight and Reform convened February 9, 2026, summoning Charlotte area leaders to answer for public safety failures following multiple light-rail stabbings, including the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in August 2025. Committee chair Rep. Brenden Jones said to city leader “her blood is on your hands,” per the AP report.

WATCH: North Carolina Sheriff Gary McFadden doesn't know which branch of government he falls under, or even what the three branches of government are. 🙄 This explains the confusion around carry permits and why he thought he didn't have to issue them. pic.twitter.com/jo34i9pmts — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) February 9, 2026

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden produced the most striking moment of the hearing during an exchange with Rep. Allen Chesser, per an Axios report. When Chesser asked which branch of government the sheriff’s office falls under, McFadden responded “Mecklenburg County” multiple times. Asked directly whether he knew how many branches of government exist, McFadden answered “No.” After Chesser listed all three, legislative, executive, and judicial, McFadden guessed judicial.

“You are incorrect, sir,” Chesser told him. “You fall under the executive.”

Gun Owners of America moved quickly to amplify the exchange, tweeting “WATCH: North Carolina Sheriff Gary McFadden doesn’t know which branch of government he falls under, or even what the three branches of government are. This explains the confusion around carry permits and why he thought he didn’t have to issue them.”

The gun rights organization has fought McFadden in court over permit delays for years. Under North Carolina law, sheriffs must issue pistol purchase permits within 14 days and concealed handgun permits within 45 days. GOA and Grass Roots North Carolina sued McFadden in 2021 after his office fell seven months behind on concealed carry applications, according to Police 1.

A second lawsuit followed in 2022, alleging McFadden exploited a loophole by routing mental health record requests through the VA for every applicant, pushing wait times past a year. According to a North State Journal report, a federal consent decree issued in 2024 finally ordered the sheriff to comply with the statutory 45-day deadline.

The hearing produced little actionable information on improving public safety but gave state Republicans extensive footage of Charlotte leaders deflecting accountability. McFadden faced additional questions about 21 inmate deaths since 2018 and allegations involving county vehicles, most of which he deflected by citing ongoing investigations.

