Liberals Now Worry Trump Isn’t Golfing Enough 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A left-wing social media activist’s complaint that President Donald Trump has not played golf in several weeks sparked widespread mockery, particularly given the legacy media’s long-running fixation on how often Trump golfs.

The complaint came from Marty Taylor, the self-described executive director of the obscure New Blue USA group, who posted the claim Sunday.

“Donald Trump has not played golf since Jan 18. This is very unusual for the golf obsessed felon,” Taylor falsely claimed, as Trump was spotted golfing Sunday alongside Sens. Eric Schmitt and Lindsey Graham.

“Is his absence from the golf course due to his increasingly worsening medical condition?” Taylor added.

The misleading post drew more than one million views and hundreds of replies, most from conservative users pointing out the left’s now-familiar contradiction.

“Now they’re mad he’s not golfing enough,” wrote conservative content creator Jack Francis, known online as “Red Eagle Politics.”

Now they’re mad he’s not golfing enough 😂 https://t.co/qJDHjRM2eq — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) February 9, 2026

Another user added, “Pick a struggle Dems. Is he golfing too much or too little?”

The mockery followed years of criticism from left-wing outlets that accused Trump of spending excessive time on the golf course.

The Daily Beast previously published a piece headlined, “Trump’s Jaw-Dropping Time Spent Playing Golf Is Revealed.”

“Tracking indicates he played golf an estimated 87 times during his first year in office,” the outlet claimed. “It was the most of any year of golf Trump had during his first term. In 2018, he played golf 67 times; in 2019, it was 84 times; and in 2020, during the global coronavirus pandemic, he golfed an estimated 47 times.”

The left-wing nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington echoed the narrative just six months into Trump’s presidency, writing, “Trump’s term 2 corruption by the numbers: More golf trips, more foreign visitors and more profits.”

Not to be outdone, The Spun by Athlon Sports also ran coverage highlighting Trump’s golf outings under the headline, “President Trump’s Official Golf Rounds Total Makes Headlines.”