Sunday, January 14, 2024

No Arrests Made After Pro-Palestinian Rioters Damage WH Fence, Attack Police

'Break it down!...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Border Hawk, a conservative news outlet, captures protests outside the White House on Jan. 13. (Source: Wid Lyman, Twitter)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A group of pro-Palestinian rioters stormed the premises outside the White House on Saturday, attacking law enforcement officials to express their opposition to the U.S.’s support for Israel in its war with Hamas. 

As reported by Fox News, the individuals shouted pro-Palestinian slogans, including “Ceasefire Now!” and “Free, Free Palestine,” while also brandishing Palestinian flags. However, the protest took an aggressive turn as the individuals damaged security fencing.

According to the Secret Service, the pro-Palestinian hecklers damaged some of the fencing, leading to the relocation of some White House staffers and journalists. 

“During the demonstration near the White House complex Jan. 13, a portion of the anti-scale fencing that was erected for the event sustained temporary damage,” the Secret Service claimed, as reported by Fox. “The issues were promptly repaired on site by U.S. Secret Service support teams.”

Video footage shared on Twitter by Border Hawk, depicts the individuals pushing the fence while shouting, “Break it down.” Others chanted, “F*ck, Joe Biden.” In one instance, a man wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh can be seen attempting to jump over the protective fence.

Despite the damage, no individuals were arrested. 

“As a precaution, some members of the media and staff in proximity to Pennsylvania Avenue were temporarily relocated while the issue was being addressed,” the federal law enforcement agency claimed. “The Secret Service made no arrests associated with the march and there was no property damage to the White House or adjacent buildings.” 

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela A. Smith reacted to the protest by acknowledging that some of the protesters threw objects at officers in Lafayette Park, located near the White House. 

“While a majority of today’s demonstration remained peaceful, there were instances of illegal and destructive behavior in Lafayette Park, including items being thrown at our officers,” Smith claimed in a press release.

She added, “We are supporting our partners at the United States Park Police as they investigate and hold those found responsible accountable for their actions.”

