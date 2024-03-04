Quantcast
Monday, March 4, 2024

Nikki Haley Says She Doesn’t Feel Bound by RNC Loyalty Pledge

'I think I’ll make what decision I want to make, but that’s not something I’m thinking about...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she no longer felt bound to the loyalty pledge she made to the Republican National Committee to back the party’s eventual nominee.

The pledge was one of the conditions for participating in the recent GOP debates, which frontrunner Donald Trump notably boycotted for that specific reason.

“At the time of the debate, we had to take it,” Haley told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. 

“The RNC is now not the same RNC,” she claimed, alluding to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s decision to step down after the March 5 “Super Tuesday” primaries. 

When pressed on whether she felt bound to that pledge, Haley said, “No. I think I’ll make what decision I want to make, but that’s not something I’m thinking about.”

Trump and his allies have signaled their desire to replace McDaniel with Michael Whatley, the current head of the North Carolina Republican Party, as well as Trump’s own daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

In a speech Saturday in Greensboro, N.C., Trump noted that Whatley had succeeded where many had failed in preventing widespread vote fraud during the 2020 election, despite going up against a Democrat governor and attorney general who attempted to issue last-minute policy changes via executive fiat.

Haley would not be the only candidate on the debate stage to welsh on his honor-bound word. After dropping out of the race, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie declared that he would not support Trump in November.

The Trump campaign, however, made it clear it didn’t think much of Haley’s commitment either way.

“Republican voters have delivered resounding wins for President Trump in every single primary contest and this race is over,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “Our focus is now on Joe Biden and the general election.” 

Haley won her first primary contest, in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. 

Trump dismissed her victory in a post on Truth Social, saying he “purposely” stayed away from campaigning in the “Swamp” because there was “no upside” to it.

“Birdbrain spent all of her time, money and effort there. Over the weekend we won Missouri, Idaho, and Michigan—BIG NUMBERS—Complete destruction of a very weak opponent. The really big numbers will come on Super Tuesday,” he added.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Harris Publicly Backs Hamas w/ Call for ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ in Gaza
Next article
Buttigieg Blames Biden’s Poor Approval Ratings on Media Coverage

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com