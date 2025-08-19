Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Newsom’s Mocking Attack on Vance’s High School Picture Backfires

Posted by Luis Cornelio
(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday took a jab at Vice President JD Vance on Twitter/X by reacting to side-by-side photos of the two from their high school years. But the mockery quickly backfired after users posted a brutal comeback photo.

Newsom’s photo showed him well put together, posing in a blazer, shirt and scarf, while Vance wore an oversized shirt, giving off a clumsy look.

The photo highlighted the contrast between the two. Vance has often spoken about his modest upbringing, whereas Newsom was raised in wealth as the son of an influential attorney.

Newsom didn’t comment on Vance’s look but openly praised his own photo, tweeting: “I miss the scarf.”

His post racked up more than 18 million views, nearly 240,000 likes and almost 9,000 comments.

But another photo also went viral, showing both men after high school. This image showed Newsom sitting with his arms crossed, while the other showed Vance in full Marine uniform.

The side-by-side contrast served as a counterpunch, highlighting Vance’s honorable service.

The episode comes as Newsom ramps up his social media presence, likely eyeing a 2028 presidential run.

Just before the photo post, Newsom mocked Vance’s running style by sharing an old video.

He captioned it, “go get ‘em JD,” alongside a clip of Vance running, responding to another tweet about Vance attending an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

That clip has long been used by the left to mock Vance.

