Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Newsom Calls for Ending New Medi-Cal Enrollments for Adult Illegal Immigrants

The 1.6 million illegal immigrants already signed up wouldn’t lose their coverage under Newsom’s plan, and their children could still enroll

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

(Dave Mason, The Center Square) California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday called for an end to new enrollments of adult illegal immigrants in Medi-Cal to save more than $5 billion.

The proposal by the governor, who’s viewed as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2028, is a reversal of his pledge to provide universal health care to everyone including low-income adults regardless of their immigration status.

Under Newsom’s new proposal, no illegal immigrants 19 and older could enroll in Medi-Cal starting in January 2026, which means they couldn’t get coverage for medical expenses such as doctor’s visits and prescriptions. Coverage would continue for emergency and pregnancy care, which are paid for with federal funds.

The 1.6 million illegal immigrants already signed up wouldn’t lose their coverage under Newsom’s plan, and their children could still enroll, according to CalMatters and other media.

Newsom also said Wednesday that he wants to start charging those already enrolled who have “unsatisfactory immigration status” a $100 monthly premium starting in 2027. The premium would be charged to those who are ineligible for federal Medicaid because of their immigration status. Newsom’s office said that would include “people with lawful status and the undocumented.”

Medi-Cal, which is California’s name for Medicaid, is the state taxpayer-funded health insurance for low-income patients and those with disabilities.

The governor’s plan wouldn’t go into effect unless the Legislature approved the changes in the California budget. Lawmakers in the Democratic supermajority in the Assembly and Senate have objected to making major cuts to coverage for illegal immigrants. But Republican legislators have said the expense of covering illegal immigrants is too costly to sustain.

Newsom cited his reasons for the Medi-Cal changes as the program’s higher-than-anticipated cost for covering illegal immigrants and economic uncertainty because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The changes would save California $5.4 billion by 2028-29, according to the Governor’s Office.

Critics of the Democratic governor have noted an expected deficit of $10 billion or more in the state’s budget matches estimated costs of expanding eligibility of Medi-Cal to all income-qualifying illegal immigrants.

The budget deficit is now expected to be $16 billion, according to the Governor’s Office.

Newsom is blaming the deficit on Trump’s tariffs. He and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a motion Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for Northern California for a preliminary injunction to freeze the tariffs. The motion is part of a lawsuit against the Trump administration that the state filed in April.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DC Judge Releases the ‘Suicidal’ Man Recently Shot by Secret Service Near the White House
Next article
$3.8 Trillion Bill Codifying Trump Tax Cuts Passes House Committee

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com