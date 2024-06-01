New Biden Scandal Emerges: Millions in Unpaid Alimony

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hunter Biden finds himself entangled in a covert multi-million dollar civil case concerning unpaid alimony owed to his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, from whom he parted ways in 2017.

This alimony dispute, recently unveiled by Axios, coincides with reports suggesting that Buhle is poised to testify regarding Hunter Biden’s substance abuse and extravagant lifestyle in separate trials concerning alleged false statements on a gun purchase form and his failure to meet federal tax obligations.

The trial for the gun purchase is slated to commence on Monday, followed by the tax case on Sept. 5. The criminal trials, in addition to the alimony battle, add yet another layer of scandal to President Joe Biden’s re-election efforts.

As Axios reports, a D.C. judge ruled that Hunter Biden owed Buhle over $1.7 million in overdue spousal support, legal fees and accumulated interest since their 2017 divorce—mere years before Hunter Biden entered a relationship with his sister-in-law, Hallie Biden.

This ruling stemmed from a civil suit initiated by Buhle against the president’s son in 2019, shortly after his remarriage to Melissa Cohen Biden.

The divorce settlement mandated Hunter Biden to remit $37,000 monthly to his former spouse, in addition to 50% of any earnings surpassing $875,000 annually.

In a pattern reminiscent of his tax obligations, Hunter Biden failed to fulfill his spousal support commitments for 2017 and 2018, despite earning $2.4 million and $2.1 million, respectively, according to Axios.

Consequently, Hunter Biden is accountable to Buhle for $1.1 million, plus a 6% interest increment for the 2017 and 2018 alimony installments.

Axios reported that Hunter Biden ceased alimony payments following Buhle’s initiation of legal proceedings against him in June 2019.

After Buhle’s legal team endeavored to hold Hunter Biden in contempt for failing to remit $259,000 plus interest by an April 2020 deadline, Hunter Biden’s legal representatives requested the judge to await third-party intervention to mitigate potential embarrassment.

In July 2020, Hunter’s lawyer, Sarah Mancinelli, asserted, “It is likely hoped that there will be some financial intervention, funded by some third-party, to help Mr. Biden with these obligations, in an effort to avoid the anticipated embarrassment to his father’s presidential campaign.”

She firmly concluded, “There will be no intervention satisfying Mr. Biden’s obligations.”