Netanyahu Pushing for In-Person Meeting with Trump

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to meet with President Donald Trump this week to discuss the war against Iran and other issues.

According to Ynet, Netanyahu and Trump will likely meet for the eighth time in the past 18 months this week or next. One of the Prime Minister’s top goals will be to convince Trump that any agreement with Iran must include eliminating Tehran’s enrichment program, capping its missile capabilities, and cutting the Islamic Republic’s ties with its regional allies.

If Trump accepts Netanyahu’s demands, it will likely scuttle any chance of a peace deal with Iran. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by Trump and his Iranian counterpart last month called for a ceasefire in Lebanon that would require Israel to remove its troops. Netanyahu is expected to argue to Trump that doing so will endanger northern Israel.

Israeli sources say that Netanyahu is hoping a positive meeting with Trump will boost his chances of getting reelected in October. There is a possibility that the American leader could lash out at the Prime Minister over the war in Iran.

Multiple outlets have reported that President Trump elected to go to war with Iran after meeting with Netanyahu and receiving a plan from Mossad for the rapid overthrow of the Iranian government.

However, the Iranian government remains firmly in control, and Tehran now has additional leverage over the US in negotiations. Additionally, Netanyahu’s refusal to comply with the ceasefire in Lebanon has complicated negations with Iran.

Speaking with Axios on Saturday, Trump stated his relationship with Netanyahu is strong. “We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is,” Trump told the outlet.

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.