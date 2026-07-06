500-Plus Fugitives Arrested Across Two States

(Jim Talamonti, The Center Square) More than 400 fugitives have been arrested in Illinois, and another 117 in Missouri, over the last two months.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said recently that 305 fugitives were brought into custody since May 1.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros said 11 federal agencies worked together to combat violent crime in Chicago, Rockford and surrounding areas.

“During Operation New Dawn, federal law enforcement engaged in rapid, targeted and responsive interventions that interrupted violence in real time,” Boutros said in a statement.

Boutros said many of the fugitives had previously been charged with serious criminal offenses.

Boutros said 24 children were found and safely returned home.

A spokesperson from Boutros’ office said were no additional appropriations for the operation.

“Existing resources were deployed,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Center Square.

Also, federal officials in the Southern District of Illinois and Eastern District of Missouri announced the results of a regional initiative led by the U.S. Marshals Service and its task force law enforcement partners.

The officials said 224 fugitives were apprehended in June and 290 outstanding arrest warrants were cleared, including at least 20% for violent crimes including homicide.

Across Illinois’ southern district, U.S. Marshal David Davis said marshals and regional task force members arrested 114 violent felons and seized 20 guns, including two that were outfitted with machine-gun converter devices.

“I’m especially proud of them for their arrest of six individuals wanted on homicide warrants and the recovery of one missing child,” Davis said.

Another 110 fugitives were apprehended in the Eastern District of Missouri.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Albus said many of the warrants were for people on probation or parole, some of whom allegedly committed new offenses.

“That’s why we thought strategically why we really hopefully have made a great impact for public safety in our community by taking these 224 individuals off the streets now,” Albus said.

Albus said local, state and federal officials are all working together.

“As someone that’s been involved in this process in St. Louis for 25 years, that’s the only way we know how to do it. The challenge is such and the resources are such that we don’t have any choice but to work together,” Albus said.

Southern Illinois U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft said an environment of freedom and liberty starts with keeping violent elements off the streets.

“Our principles and our way of life are secured by law enforcement officers who defend those values with courage and with strength,” Weinhoeft said.

Weinhoft called law enforcement officers “the indispensable guardians of American freedom.”