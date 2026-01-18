‘Nazi’ Domain to DHS? Just a Leftist Stunt

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Left-wing social media users were in an uproar over a “nazi” domain that redirected visitors to the DHS homepage.

Some critics falsely claimed that it had been created by the Trump administration itself, but in reality, the site was a political stunt by a congressional candidate.

The politician, Mark Davis, is running a long-shot campaign against GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan for Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

Davis wrote on Friday via X that he purchased the domain to protest the Trump administration.

Davis had shared a video announcing that the domain redirected to the DHS website, but did not disclose that he owned it. A link on the video, however, revealed that the domain was listed among his GoDaddy portfolio.

“I’m the one who bought http://nazis.us,” Davis later wrote. “Because the GOP went full fascist and the democrat establishment still won’t name it.”

In a separate X post, Davis mocked “MAGA morons” whom he said amplified the website:

“You couldn’t stop talking about http://Nazi.US, and in doing so you made it go absolutely nuclear. You boosted it. You spread it. Now I’m everywhere….donations are rolling in, and your little freakout turned into my launchpad. So sincerely…thank you.”

The redirect gained attention after TMZ published a report without identifying the domain’s owner.

“Instead of whatever you’d expect to see, users are landing straight on the DHS website,” TMZ reported, referring to the nazis.us domain. “Screenshots confirm the redirect, and for now, nobody seems to know why it’s happening.”

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ that the agency had blocked any redirects to the site, though Headline USA observed the redirect was still active.

According to Mediaite, GoDaddy records show that the domain was registered on Jan. 13 by an individual in Florida.