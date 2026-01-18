Sunday, January 18, 2026

‘Nazi’ Domain to DHS? Just a Leftist Stunt

Davis had shared a video announcing that the domain redirected to the DHS website, but did not disclose that he owned it. A link on the video, however, revealed that the domain was listed among his GoDaddy portfolio...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
fake Nazis
Hoax Nazi plants disrupt a Turning Point USA teen conference. / IMAGE: @TaylerUSA

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Left-wing social media users were in an uproar over a “nazi” domain that redirected visitors to the DHS homepage. 

Some critics falsely claimed that it had been created by the Trump administration itself, but in reality, the site was a political stunt by a congressional candidate. 

The politician, Mark Davis, is running a long-shot campaign against GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan for Florida’s 16th Congressional District. 

Davis wrote on Friday via X that he purchased the domain to protest the Trump administration. 

Davis had shared a video announcing that the domain redirected to the DHS website, but did not disclose that he owned it. A link on the video, however, revealed that the domain was listed among his GoDaddy portfolio.

“I’m the one who bought http://nazis.us,” Davis later wrote. “Because the GOP went full fascist and the democrat establishment still won’t name it.”

In a separate X post, Davis mocked “MAGA morons” whom he said amplified the website:  

“You couldn’t stop talking about http://Nazi.US, and in doing so you made it go absolutely nuclear. You boosted it. You spread it. Now I’m everywhere….donations are rolling in, and your little freakout turned into my launchpad. So sincerely…thank you.” 

The redirect gained attention after TMZ published a report without identifying the domain’s owner. 

“Instead of whatever you’d expect to see, users are landing straight on the DHS website,” TMZ reported, referring to the nazis.us domain. “Screenshots confirm the redirect, and for now, nobody seems to know why it’s happening.” 

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ that the agency had blocked any redirects to the site, though Headline USA observed the redirect was still active. 

According to Mediaite, GoDaddy records show that the domain was registered on Jan. 13 by an individual in Florida. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New Venezuelan Leader Has Been on DEA’s Radar for Years
Next article
Congressman Demand AG Bondi Testify over Epstein Document Failures

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com